ETV Bharat / state

Jalandhar Brothers killed In Greece: Family Seeks Protection, Justice After Meeting MP Sant Seechewal

Kapurthala : The kin of two Punjabi brothers of Jalandhar district of Punjab who were allegedly killed by their maternal uncle in Greece earlier this month have sought justice from Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, claiming frequent demands for money and threats to kill them.

The deceased brothers were Daljit Singh (26) and Gurwinder Singh (23), who hailed from Talwandi Sanghera village of the Shahkot area. They were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at a pig farm in the Livanates area of Fthiotida (Phthiotis) region in Greece, where they worked, on November 3. Their mortal remains arrived in their native village recently. Greek police have detained the brothers' maternal uncle, Sandeep Singh, in connection with the murder of the brothers.

Buta Singh, the father of the deceased brothers, told Daljit had gone to Greece in search of employment to earn for the family. And Gurwinder followed him. Buta Singh alleged that the accused used to threaten his sons for money and had continued pressing for more money even after giving him Rs 2 lakh.

However, Buta Singh, along with the victim’s mother, Baljinder Kaur, also accused that they have received death threats from the in-laws of the accused after the murders took place. As her two sons were killed and one of the other adult sons in the house is not well, Buta Singh mentioned that their financial condition has deteriorated.

The villagers have avoided organising Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti due to the grief caused by the deaths. Upon meeting Buta Singh and Baljinder Kaur, Seechewal condoled with them and promised them that he would take up the matter with the government so that their demands for justice could be fulfilled.