ETV Bharat / state

Hitting The Right Notes On Water: Meet Ganesh Mahawar, The Virtuoso Keeping Ancient Jal Tarang Alive

Ganesh Mahawar transforms the sound of water-filled vessels into melodious music with bamboo sticks. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The world of Indian classical music holds a unique instrument that features neither strings nor animal skin nor any electronic technology — only water-filled bowls and the melodious sounds they produce. This rare instrument is called Jal Tarang. On World Music Day, the focus is on Ganesh Mahawar, an artiste from the 'Pink City', a hub of artistic talent, who transformed the sound of water-filled vessels into melodious music with bamboo sticks — combining sargam (musical scales) with sadhana (dedicated practice), and jal (water) with tarang (wave). “Creating melodious music through these waves is akin to a form of tapasya; it involves arranging water-filled ceramic vessels in a specific sequence to create the musical scale of Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa-Dha-Ni-Sa,” said Ganesh. In this instrument, varying amounts of water are poured into several ceramic or metal bowls. Since the water level differs in each bowl, each produces a distinct musical note. The artiste created music by striking the rims of these bowls with small wooden or bamboo sticks. A complete Jal Tarang set can consist of 15 to 22 bowls. To maintain the purity of the notes, the artiste must precisely calibrate the water level in each bowl; this precision represents both the instrument's greatest challenge and its most beautiful quality. Beyond the careful arrangement of the vessels, the quantity and nature of the water play a crucial role in determining the quality of the notes produced. According to him, the water at extreme temperatures — whether cold, hot, or even room temperature — can sometimes hinder the production of these musical notes. “As a result, I often travel with my own supply of water. This ensures that during my performances, the audience can become fully immersed in the melodious flow of music,” he said.