Hitting The Right Notes On Water: Meet Ganesh Mahawar, The Virtuoso Keeping Ancient Jal Tarang Alive
The artiste from the 'Pink City'transformed the sound of water-filled vessels into melodious music with bamboo sticks, writes Ashwini Pareek.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Jaipur: The world of Indian classical music holds a unique instrument that features neither strings nor animal skin nor any electronic technology — only water-filled bowls and the melodious sounds they produce. This rare instrument is called Jal Tarang.
On World Music Day, the focus is on Ganesh Mahawar, an artiste from the 'Pink City', a hub of artistic talent, who transformed the sound of water-filled vessels into melodious music with bamboo sticks — combining sargam (musical scales) with sadhana (dedicated practice), and jal (water) with tarang (wave).
“Creating melodious music through these waves is akin to a form of tapasya; it involves arranging water-filled ceramic vessels in a specific sequence to create the musical scale of Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa-Dha-Ni-Sa,” said Ganesh.
In this instrument, varying amounts of water are poured into several ceramic or metal bowls. Since the water level differs in each bowl, each produces a distinct musical note. The artiste created music by striking the rims of these bowls with small wooden or bamboo sticks. A complete Jal Tarang set can consist of 15 to 22 bowls. To maintain the purity of the notes, the artiste must precisely calibrate the water level in each bowl; this precision represents both the instrument's greatest challenge and its most beautiful quality.
Beyond the careful arrangement of the vessels, the quantity and nature of the water play a crucial role in determining the quality of the notes produced. According to him, the water at extreme temperatures — whether cold, hot, or even room temperature — can sometimes hinder the production of these musical notes.
“As a result, I often travel with my own supply of water. This ensures that during my performances, the audience can become fully immersed in the melodious flow of music,” he said.
It took Ganesh nearly eight years to find the specific vessels capable of producing the seven musical notes required to create a complete musical scale (sargam). He pointed out that not every ceramic vessel is suitable for this kind of performance; one must be able to discern the music hidden within the vessel itself.
A resident of Jaipur’s Walled City, Ganesh learnt this art form from his first guru — his maternal grandfather — and later mastered its nuances under the guidance of his maternal uncle. Through Jal Tarang, he effortlessly reproduces everything from popular Hindi songs to traditional folk melodies. Whether it is the tune of "Gauri Ka Palla Latakne," the Maand folk song Kesariya Balam (deeply rooted in Rajasthani culture), or the famous Kishore Kumar hit Chhookar Mere Man Ko, every melody drifts through the air as if carrying a special message.
According to Ganesh, Jal Tarang serves as a reminder of the rich heritage of Indian music — a legacy that is gradually fading away in the fast-paced world of modern music. Once a celebrated feature on classical music stages, Jal Tarang is now confined to a select few artists. He said that while modern musical instruments are more prevalent today, Jal Tarang — along with Kasht Tarang (wooden) and Lauh Tarang (metal) variants — remains an integral part of this art form.
Jal Tarang is considered one of the oldest musical instruments in Indian music. References to it can be found in ancient musical treatises and Sanskrit literature. It is believed to have been part of the Indian musical tradition for centuries, used in settings ranging from royal courts to religious ceremonies. The sound of Jal Tarang is regarded as incredibly soothing, melodious, and meditative; one can sense the natural fluidity of water in its tone. This is why it has long been used in classical music, devotional music, and events centred around meditation and spiritual practice.
Why is it on the verge of extinction? In modern times, the rising influence of electronic and digital music has led to a steady decline in the use of traditional instruments like Jal Tarang. The number of artistes learning to play it has also become extremely limited. As a result, performances of Jal Tarang are rarely seen or heard on stages today.
However, some dedicated artistes across the country are still striving to keep this rare art form alive. In parts of Rajasthan, artistes are making efforts to connect the younger generation with Jal Tarang. Continuous efforts are also being made in Rajasthan to preserve traditional musical instruments. Ganesh emphasises the need to introduce this rare instrument to the new generation so that the resonance of these melodious waves — born of water — continues to be heard for years to come.
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