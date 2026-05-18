ETV Bharat / state

Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Suvendu Promises Transparent Water Delivery, Slams Previous Bengal Govt Over Rs 8,700 Crore Irregularities

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has criticised the previous government for its abject failure in implementing the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' project within the state, as well as for the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil also echoed the same. Speaking at a mega Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event held on Monday for the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0)—marking an agreement between the Centre and the State—both leaders launched a scathing attack on the previous administration.

Concurrently, both the Centre and the state government pledged their commitment to ensuring the rapid and transparent delivery of purified drinking water to every household in the days ahead.

During the event, Adhikari heaped praise upon the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Double Engine' government. He alleged that, over the past few years, the Central government had allocated approximately ₹29,000 crore to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, in reality, these funds were not utilised appropriately.

The Chief Minister asserted that, in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition over the last five years, he had toured various villages across the state and observed that whatever work was claimed to have been done existed merely on paper, while the ground reality remained starkly different. Furthermore, he expressed strong indignation over the previous government's alleged illegal act of renaming the Centre's 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' (Water Tap in Every Home) scheme to 'Jal Swapna' (Water Dream).

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister assured that the current government is firmly committed to implementing this project with complete transparency. Referring to the contract worth ₹39,000 crore for the second phase of work, Suvendu said, "The people of the state have long been awaiting access to purified drinking water. With the support of a 'Double Engine' government, this wish will be fulfilled very soon."

Additionally, keeping in mind the state's current “precarious financial situation”, he appealed to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti for additional assistance regarding irrigation projects.