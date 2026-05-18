Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Suvendu Promises Transparent Water Delivery, Slams Previous Bengal Govt Over Rs 8,700 Crore Irregularities
Speaking at the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0) MoU signing event, Adhikari and Union Minister CR Patil pointed out past failure.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has criticised the previous government for its abject failure in implementing the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' project within the state, as well as for the alleged misappropriation of funds.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil also echoed the same. Speaking at a mega Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event held on Monday for the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0)—marking an agreement between the Centre and the State—both leaders launched a scathing attack on the previous administration.
Concurrently, both the Centre and the state government pledged their commitment to ensuring the rapid and transparent delivery of purified drinking water to every household in the days ahead.
During the event, Adhikari heaped praise upon the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Double Engine' government. He alleged that, over the past few years, the Central government had allocated approximately ₹29,000 crore to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, in reality, these funds were not utilised appropriately.
The Chief Minister asserted that, in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition over the last five years, he had toured various villages across the state and observed that whatever work was claimed to have been done existed merely on paper, while the ground reality remained starkly different. Furthermore, he expressed strong indignation over the previous government's alleged illegal act of renaming the Centre's 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' (Water Tap in Every Home) scheme to 'Jal Swapna' (Water Dream).
Nevertheless, the Chief Minister assured that the current government is firmly committed to implementing this project with complete transparency. Referring to the contract worth ₹39,000 crore for the second phase of work, Suvendu said, "The people of the state have long been awaiting access to purified drinking water. With the support of a 'Double Engine' government, this wish will be fulfilled very soon."
Additionally, keeping in mind the state's current “precarious financial situation”, he appealed to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti for additional assistance regarding irrigation projects.
Echoing the Chief Minister's sentiments, Union Minister CR Patil expressed disappointment while presenting a detailed account of the previous government's performance. Citing statistics, he noted that in August 2019, only 1 per cent of rural households in the state had access to piped water. Although this figure has currently risen to 56 per cent (covering approximately 97.50 lakh households), around 75 lakh households still remain to be brought under the ambit of this scheme by December 2028.
Notably, the rate of water connectivity in schools and Anganwadi centres is significantly lower than the national average—a situation he described as extremely disheartening. He further pointed out that the state's performance regarding the attainment of 'Har Ghar Jal' certification is dismal. Out of the state's 38,268 villages, only 2,691 hamlets have received this certification. To date, not a single district in the state has received full certification.
Highlighting instances of financial irregularities, the Union Minister stated that while ₹24,645 crore was allocated to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission, only ₹13,000 crore (53 per cent) has actually been utilised. Combining the contributions from both the state and the central governments, approximately ₹11,670 crore remains unutilised. Furthermore, he noted a discrepancy amounting to approximately ₹3,924 crore between the funds allocated for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and the actual data uploaded.
Additionally, he alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹8,700 crore involving projects that were either cancelled or duplicated. CR Patil explicitly stated that the Centre would not provide any funds for the 4,022 retrofitting projects in the state. The state government would have to bear those costs itself. Moreover, acting on complaints raised by Members of Parliament (MPs), he ordered a prompt investigation into the drinking water issues plaguing the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Purulia.
In addition to the issue of drinking water, the Centre has issued a stern message to the state regarding both the prevention of pollution in the Ganges and the conservation of rainwater. Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil stated that although the Centre provided 100 per cent of the funding for the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to purify the Ganges water, the previous government had stalled the work under the pretext of a lack of available land. He advised the state government to acquire land—by purchasing it if necessary—and to commence the work expeditiously.
Furthermore, the Union Minister issued directives to ensure the proper and rule-compliant utilisation of funds allocated under the '100-day work scheme' for rainwater harvesting initiatives. He also announced that, in order to review the progress of these activities, a virtual meeting comprising all District Magistrates of the state—to be held in the presence of the Chief Minister—would be convened very shortly.
Finally, the Union Minister served a reminder that future allocations from the Centre would be released only if the work is executed in strict adherence to the 19 stipulated terms of the agreement.