ETV Bharat / state

Jaishankar’s Intervention Sought Over Iskcon’s 'Untimely' Rath Yatra In Kenya

FILE- Devotees in huge numbers participate in Niladri Bije, the last day of Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath offers rasgollas to Goddess Lakshmi in order to enter into the temple, in Puri. ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: The participation of officials of the Indian High Commission in Kenya in an ISKCON-organised Rath Yatra recently has sparked resentment among devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha on Saturday.

Padma Shri awardee and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to advise Indian ambassadors and diplomats to participate only in Rath Yatra celebrations held in accordance with the dates and rituals followed by the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a post on X, Pattnaik, a former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), alleged that the off-schedule celebration had hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Lord Jagannath devotees.

He also expressed concern over the participation of officials of the Indian High Commission in Kenya, who reportedly pulled the chariot during the procession and shared posts about the event on the mission's official social media accounts.

"Kindly advise Indian embassies and high commissions to give due consideration to the traditional rituals of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, before associating with such events. This concerns the religious sentiments of millions of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath devotees worldwide," Pattnaik said in a social media post tagging Jaishankar.