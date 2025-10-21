Jaisalmer Trader, His Accountant Found Dead
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
Jaipur: In a shocking incident, two bodies were found in a pool of blood in Mohangarg town of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, triggering sensation in the region. The bodies — identified as those of a local grain trader, Madanlal Saraswat (55) and his accountant, Revat Ram (32) — were found about six kilometres from the Mohangarh Mandi.
As per reports, the duo was killed on Monday and the matter came to the fore on Tuesday morning, when temple priest Poker Puri, on his way back after performing morning aarti at a nearby Hanuman temple, spotted the blood-soaked bodies near Madanlal's shop.
"I came to wish Madanlal a Happy Diwali and saw several goats outside his shop. When I went closer, I saw the bodies of Madanlal and his accountant. I immediately informed the police," the priest said.
The incident has led to panic and outrage among the trading community in Mohangarh. Local shopkeepers and market associations have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and stricter night patrols in the area.
A team from Mohangarh Police Station, along with SP Abhishek Shivhare, reached the spot along with the Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are examining nearby CCTV footage to trace the sequence of events. A large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot as news of the murders spread. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Mohangarh to maintain law and order.
Nachna Police Station Inspector Bhuta Ram said his team was investigating the entire detail to know who was there at the time of the incident and what could be the reason for the gruesome murder on a festive night. "Authorities are probing all angles, including personal enmity and business rivalry, to determine the motive behind the crime," he added.
Barmer-Jaisalmer-Balotra MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal expressed grief over the incident. "Upon receiving information about the incident, I have spoken with police officials over the phone and directed them to form rapid response teams for the swift arrest of the culprits and to take strict action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. My deepest condolences are with the grieving and affected family members. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and provide the family with the strength to bear this unbearable tragedy," he posted on X.
