Jaisalmer Trader, His Accountant Found Dead

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, two bodies were found in a pool of blood in Mohangarg town of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, triggering sensation in the region. The bodies — identified as those of a local grain trader, Madanlal Saraswat (55) and his accountant, Revat Ram (32) — were found about six kilometres from the Mohangarh Mandi.

As per reports, the duo was killed on Monday and the matter came to the fore on Tuesday morning, when temple priest Poker Puri, on his way back after performing morning aarti at a nearby Hanuman temple, spotted the blood-soaked bodies near Madanlal's shop.

"I came to wish Madanlal a Happy Diwali and saw several goats outside his shop. When I went closer, I saw the bodies of Madanlal and his accountant. I immediately informed the police," the priest said.

The incident has led to panic and outrage among the trading community in Mohangarh. Local shopkeepers and market associations have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and stricter night patrols in the area.