ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer To Conduct Air Raid Siren Trial Run Following Lessons From 'Operation Sindoor'

Jaipsalmer: The air raid warning system will be put to the test in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan between 10:00 am and 1 pm on Wednesday, September 30, as a measure to improve the functioning of the system.

Under such circumstances, testing of the air raid warning system regularly becomes important. It is important that timely alerts are issued along with the functioning of the technical system in case of any aerial threat. Sirens are one part of this alert system. For a border district like Jaisalmer, it is especially important to conduct regular testing of such systems.

In 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army faced aerial threats through drones and missiles. As per the central government, there had been some attempts on the night of May 7-8, 2025, to attack several military installations in northern and western India through drones and missiles, which were thwarted through integrated counter-drone and air defence systems.

Officer-in-Charge (General) Rohit Verma said that the trial run would help in assessing the working, sound produced, operating process, and technical system of the sirens being used in different parts of the city.

Electric sirens have been installed in a total of eleven places in Jaisalmer city as a part of the air raid warning system. These include Vegetables Market (Gopa Chowk), Office of District Collector and District Magistrate, CPWD Guest House, Trauma Centre (Jawahar Hospital), Sonar Fort (Rani Mahal), Office of the Municipal Council, Sunset Point (Suli Dungar), Sulabh Toilet (Near Maheshwari Hospital), Community Hall at Revant Singh Ki Dhani, Tana Ashram in Kachchi Basti of Police Lines, and the Community Hall of Indira Colony. Check of the system after three hours.

Officer-in-Charge (General) Rohit Verma has directed the concerned departmental officials to arrange for the visit of the team from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Civil Defence Centre, Jaisalmer, to carry out an operational trial of the sirens in the allotted time frame.

‘In case there is some sort of alarm, do not panic’

The district administration has made a request to the residents of the city not to panic if they come across alarms between 10:00 am and 1 pm on September 30. This is because these alarms will form part of the operation to test out the air raid warning system. The administration has asked people not to believe any rumours that may confuse and should only trust official sources.



Timely warning is the main aim

The main objective of the air raid warning system is not just to generate alarms but to ensure that warnings are delivered to the citizens in time in case there is an emergency. Drones and other aerial challenges faced during 'Operation Sindoor' have demonstrated the need for timely warnings and good air defences in warfare in the current times. Therefore, the testing of the siren system in Jaisalmer is a big step in this regard.