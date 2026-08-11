ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer School Bus Catches Fire With 17 Children On Board, Driver's Quick Action Averts Tragedy

Jaisalmer: A driver's quick thinking and alertness averted a major tragedy in Jaisalmer on Tuesday morning after he spotted smoke coming from the engine of a school bus carrying 17 children.

Without wasting a moment, he pulled the bus over, opened the door and evacuated all the children to safety before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The incident took place near Dhauwa village under the Sadar police station area. All children escaped unharmed, although the bus was completely gutted in the fire.

According to Sadar police station SHO Mahendra Kumar Sirvi, the bus was carrying students from Pithla village to a private school on Dabla Road, around 12 km from Jaisalmer city.

Near Dhauwa village, the front wheel of the bus hit a pothole, causing a sudden jolt. Shortly afterwards, smoke started emerging from the engine area and flames were seen coming from the vehicle.

The driver immediately pulled the bus to the roadside and evacuated all the children. Nearby villagers also reached the spot and helped move the students away from the burning vehicle.

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