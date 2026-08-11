Jaisalmer School Bus Catches Fire With 17 Children On Board, Driver's Quick Action Averts Tragedy
The driver's quick thinking saved 17 children after their school bus caught fire near Jaisalmer, with a short circuit suspected to have caused the blaze.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A driver's quick thinking and alertness averted a major tragedy in Jaisalmer on Tuesday morning after he spotted smoke coming from the engine of a school bus carrying 17 children.
Without wasting a moment, he pulled the bus over, opened the door and evacuated all the children to safety before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The incident took place near Dhauwa village under the Sadar police station area. All children escaped unharmed, although the bus was completely gutted in the fire.
According to Sadar police station SHO Mahendra Kumar Sirvi, the bus was carrying students from Pithla village to a private school on Dabla Road, around 12 km from Jaisalmer city.
Near Dhauwa village, the front wheel of the bus hit a pothole, causing a sudden jolt. Shortly afterwards, smoke started emerging from the engine area and flames were seen coming from the vehicle.
The driver immediately pulled the bus to the roadside and evacuated all the children. Nearby villagers also reached the spot and helped move the students away from the burning vehicle.
Three Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
The fire department was alerted soon after the blaze broke out, following which three fire tenders were sent to the spot.
Firefighters battled the flames and eventually brought the fire under control. However, by then, the blaze had engulfed the entire vehicle and the bus was destroyed.
The children's school bags, books and other belongings kept inside the bus were also burnt in the fire.
Police confirmed that none of the children suffered injuries in the incident. After the fire was brought under control, the children were sent home with their parents. The timely evacuation ensured that the incident did not turn into a major tragedy despite the bus being completely gutted.
Short Circuit Suspected
Police said a short circuit in the bus wiring is suspected to be the cause of the fire. The circumstances surrounding the sudden jolt and the subsequent blaze are being examined as part of the investigation.
Police are investigating the incident to establish the exact cause of the fire.
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