'Jaisalmer Model' For Sustainable Tourism: Rajasthan's Golden City Set For Maiden Summer Flights Through Unique Public Participation
Summer flights are set to begin to and fro Jaisalmer, not through an MoU, but a unique public participation based on mutual trust.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a significant development for Rajasthan tourism, May 3, 2026 will mark a new milestone in the history of air connectivity for Jaisalmer—the "Golden City"—as air services, previously limited to the winter months, will for the first time operate during the summer season as well under a unique public initiative. Alliance Air will operate flights between Jaipur and Jaisalmer twice a week as part of a model developed through public participation, designed to shatter the perception of Jaisalmer as merely a seasonal tourist destination.
Anil Jajoria of the Jaisalmer Airport Authority stated that, under the new arrangement, a 70-seater aircraft will operate every Sunday and Thursday. The flight will depart from Jaipur at 9:20 AM and arrive in Jaisalmer at 11:05 AM. It will then depart from Jaisalmer at 11:30 AM, reaching Jaipur at 1:15 PM. Online bookings for these flights have already commenced. Via Jaipur, passengers will have access to connecting flights to other major cities across the country.
The City Itself Becomes An Airline Partner
Dheeraj Purohit—crowned 'Mr Desert' in 2025—noted that for years, air services in Jaisalmer were available only during the winter season. During the summer, airlines typically avoided operating here due to high temperatures, low passenger volumes, and the risk of potential financial losses, he said.
Consequently, whenever flight operations ceased, the momentum of the local tourism-dependent economy would slow down significantly. Hotels, resorts, desert camps, travel agencies, and folk artists were all adversely affected during the off-season; however, this time, the city resolved to change this situation.
No MoU, But Mutual Trust
It is learnt that the district administration convened meetings with local tourism entrepreneurs, hotel operators, industrialists, and social organizations to pose a crucial question: Is Jaisalmer ready to embrace year-round tourism? The response from everyone was overwhelmingly positive.
Subsequently, a solution was devised to address the airline's concerns regarding potential financial losses. This process gave birth to the 'Jaisalmer Model', wherein the city itself stepped forward to become a partner in the airline's operations. The most remarkable feature of this model is that it is not bound by any formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), but rather rests entirely on mutual trust and collective resolve.
A Guarantee Against Losses
The airline's primary concern—and the biggest hurdle—was the inherent financial risk involved. To address this challenge, local businessman Pawan Suda has provided a personal guarantee to cover potential losses amounting to approximately Rs 21 lakh.
Additionally, local industries and institutions have also resolved to purchase a fixed number of tickets each month to ensure that flights do not operate empty. Hotel owners and travel operators also pledged to ensure regular bookings. The initiative is grounded in trust and collective responsibility.
Boosting Night and Budget Tourism
While summer days in Jaisalmer can be hot, the city's nights continue to captivate tourists. Destinations such as the Sam Sand Dunes and Khuri offer unique experiences for visitors, featuring desert camps, folk music, camel safaris, and star-studded skies. The lower rates for hotels and camps during the off-season will also give a boost to budget tourism. With the availability of flights, tour operators will now be able to curate summer travel packages with greater ease.
Direct Benefits For Locals
Purohit noted that this service extends beyond the realm of tourism and will provide relief to residents traveling to Jaipur for medical treatment, education, competitive examinations, and business purposes. Round-trip travel within a single day will now be feasible, resulting in significant savings of both time and resources, he said. In emergency situations, this air service is expected to prove to be a lifesaver, added Purohit.
Local business leaders have rallied behind the former Collector's vision, and the Airport Authority subsequently issued the necessary slot confirmations. Efforts are now underway to introduce flights to Delhi as well, potentially starting with the upcoming summer schedule.
Year-round tourism activity is expected to generate increased employment opportunities for local youth. Those involved in the hotel, transport, tour guide, folk arts, handicrafts, and food sectors stand to benefit directly from this initiative.
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