ETV Bharat / state

'Jaisalmer Model' For Sustainable Tourism: Rajasthan's Golden City Set For Maiden Summer Flights Through Unique Public Participation

Jaisalmer: In a significant development for Rajasthan tourism, May 3, 2026 will mark a new milestone in the history of air connectivity for Jaisalmer—the "Golden City"—as air services, previously limited to the winter months, will for the first time operate during the summer season as well under a unique public initiative. Alliance Air will operate flights between Jaipur and Jaisalmer twice a week as part of a model developed through public participation, designed to shatter the perception of Jaisalmer as merely a seasonal tourist destination.

Anil Jajoria of the Jaisalmer Airport Authority stated that, under the new arrangement, a 70-seater aircraft will operate every Sunday and Thursday. The flight will depart from Jaipur at 9:20 AM and arrive in Jaisalmer at 11:05 AM. It will then depart from Jaisalmer at 11:30 AM, reaching Jaipur at 1:15 PM. Online bookings for these flights have already commenced. Via Jaipur, passengers will have access to connecting flights to other major cities across the country.

A view of an airport in Jaisalmer (ETV Bharat)

The City Itself Becomes An Airline Partner

Dheeraj Purohit—crowned 'Mr Desert' in 2025—noted that for years, air services in Jaisalmer were available only during the winter season. During the summer, airlines typically avoided operating here due to high temperatures, low passenger volumes, and the risk of potential financial losses, he said.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets enjoy camel safari during the 12-day desert safari camp, in Jaisalmer (ANI)

Consequently, whenever flight operations ceased, the momentum of the local tourism-dependent economy would slow down significantly. Hotels, resorts, desert camps, travel agencies, and folk artists were all adversely affected during the off-season; however, this time, the city resolved to change this situation.

No MoU, But Mutual Trust

It is learnt that the district administration convened meetings with local tourism entrepreneurs, hotel operators, industrialists, and social organizations to pose a crucial question: Is Jaisalmer ready to embrace year-round tourism? The response from everyone was overwhelmingly positive.