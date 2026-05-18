ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Jewellers Sell ‘Jhalmuri’ In Symbolic Protest Over Falling Gold Sales

According to traders, the slowdown in the jewellery market is due to soaring gold prices, taxes, and the impact of appeals made by the PM to avoid buying gold. The traders say that these factors have affected customer sentiments and brought business to a near standstill.

This comes after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked people not to buy gold. PM Modi had a rally in Vadodara earlier this month, reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases amid the West Asia crisis, which has caused large-scale disruptions.

Jaisalmer: The jewellers of Sarafa Bazar in Jaisalmer have started an unusual protest of selling jhalmuri from their counters instead of gold and silver ornaments. The protest is against the declining gold sales and rising financial pressure.

Jeweller Amrit Soni alleged that when appeals against buying gold are made at the highest level, it directly influences customers’ mindsets. He said that earlier, jewellery shops witnessed heavy footfall during wedding and festive seasons, but now customers mostly limit themselves to enquiries without making purchases.

With gold prices touching record highs, middle-class families are finding it difficult to buy jewellery, he added. To express their frustration, several traders placed posters outside their shops reading, “No gold today, only jhalmuri available”. The traders said they want to convey that if customers stop buying gold, jewellers will be forced to sell jhalmuri to survive.

Jaisalmer Jewellers Sell ‘Jhalmuri’ in Symbolic Protest Over Falling Gold Sales (ETV Bharat)

One trader said, "We have been in this business for generations. Gold and silver trade is our identity, but the situation has become so difficult that even recovering shop expenses is a challenge. If customers stop coming, we will have to look for other ways to earn a living."

Another trader said that while they respect government policies, they also need to support their families. “If the situation continues like this, we may have to change our profession,” he added.

Office-bearers of the Sarrafa Association said they would soon meet administrative officials to present their concerns. They said that if the current situation persists, the livelihoods of thousands of families connected to the jewellery trade could be affected. They stressed that the Sarrafa market is not just about business, but also supports artisans, labourers and small workers dependent on the industry for survival.