Woman Kills Husband Over Domestic Dispute In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Police said Amka hit her husband on his head with an iron rod while he was asleep. He died of critical injuries.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A woman killed her husband while he was fast asleep in his house at Luna Khurd village under Sankda police station in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday.
According to police, the victim, identified as Hanuman Ram was sleeping in the veranda of his house when his wife, Amka, hit him with an iron rod on his head. Hanuman Ram suffered critical injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The couple had reportedly married about 12 years ago and have four children, who are yet to come to terms with the incident.
On being informed, personnel of Sankda police station rushed to the spot. The police took Hanuman Ram's body into custody and sent it to the mortuary. Residents of the village are being questioned to clarify every aspect of the incident.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident was the fallout of a domestic dispute. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said, Hanuman Ram often assaulted his wife under the influence of alcohol. "Amka fed up with the constant harassment, took the horrific step. Neighbors also reported that the couple used to quarrel almost everyday. However, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, taking all aspects into account," he said.
Sankda police station in-charge Ransingh Sodha a police team thoroughly inspected the spot of crime. He said Amka has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. "The FSL team has also been informed to collect evidence," he said. Sodha said a case has been registered and the report of postmortem on Hanuman Ram is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.
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