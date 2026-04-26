ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband Over Domestic Dispute In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A woman killed her husband while he was fast asleep in his house at Luna Khurd village under Sankda police station in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Hanuman Ram was sleeping in the veranda of his house when his wife, Amka, hit him with an iron rod on his head. Hanuman Ram suffered critical injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The couple had reportedly married about 12 years ago and have four children, who are yet to come to terms with the incident.

On being informed, personnel of Sankda police station rushed to the spot. The police took Hanuman Ram's body into custody and sent it to the mortuary. Residents of the village are being questioned to clarify every aspect of the incident.