Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy Toll Mounts To 22; Govt Announces Financial Aid
Jodhpur district collector Gaurav Agarwal said the bodies of each person will be sent to their native village or residence with utmost respect and sensitivity.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Jodhpur: The number of deaths in the Jaisalmer bus tragedy has increased to 22 after an injured passenger succumbed. The Mahatma Gandhi Hospital authorities said the deceased, Bhagu Bano (54) of Bamboron Ki Dhani, had suffered 80% burns and was on ventilator support.
District collector Gaurav Agarwal said the bodies of each person will be sent to their native village or residence with utmost respect and sensitivity. "The district administration is sending a government employee and a police constable with each ambulance to ensure there is no inconvenience or discomfort along the way. So far, 19 bodies have been identified, and DNA tests are being conducted for the remaining. The administration's priority is to provide every possible support and assistance to each family during this difficult time," he added.
Govt Announces Assistance
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the tragedy. Families that lost three or more members in the tragedy will receive Rs 25 lakh each. For the seriously injured, assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned, while other injured individuals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.
The tragic incident occurred near Thaiyat village on Tuesday when the bus, carrying about 57 passengers, suddenly caught fire after a possible engine malfunction led to sparks in the rear section. Flames spread rapidly, engulfing the vehicle and creating panic among passengers.
Locals, police, and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. Despite their best efforts, 21 passengers succumbed to their injuries. Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister said the state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of sorrow. "This is a painful tragedy. We share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and assure full government support for the injured," he stated.
In a humanitarian gesture, he approved the financial aid by relaxing the provisions of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund rules, enabling prompt assistance to reach the victims' families. Sharma has directed district authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to extend all necessary support to the dependents of the deceased. He reiterated that the state government is committed to standing with citizens in every moment of crisis and grief.
The Prime Minister's Relief Fund had approved a solatium of Rs two lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
