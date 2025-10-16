ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy Toll Mounts To 22; Govt Announces Financial Aid

Jodhpur: The number of deaths in the Jaisalmer bus tragedy has increased to 22 after an injured passenger succumbed. The Mahatma Gandhi Hospital authorities said the deceased, Bhagu Bano (54) of Bamboron Ki Dhani, had suffered 80% burns and was on ventilator support.

District collector Gaurav Agarwal said the bodies of each person will be sent to their native village or residence with utmost respect and sensitivity. "The district administration is sending a government employee and a police constable with each ambulance to ensure there is no inconvenience or discomfort along the way. So far, 19 bodies have been identified, and DNA tests are being conducted for the remaining. The administration's priority is to provide every possible support and assistance to each family during this difficult time," he added.

Govt Announces Assistance

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the tragedy. Families that lost three or more members in the tragedy will receive Rs 25 lakh each. For the seriously injured, assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned, while other injured individuals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.