Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Youth Succumbs To Injuries, Taking Toll To 27

Based on a complaint by Chandan Singh, brother of deceased journalist Rajendra Singh Chauhan, the bus owner, Turab Ali, and the driver, Shaukat, were arrested.

The charred remains of the ill-fated bus.
The charred remains of the ill-fated bus. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
Jodhpur: The death of another injured passenger on Saturday has taken the toll at the Jaisalmer bus tragedy to 27. Iqbal (22), a resident of Jodhpur's Gangana, succumbed to his burn injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, where he was undergoing treatment since the ill-fated day.

Of the three injured passengers who were taken to Ahmedabad by their families for treatment, Vishakha, a resident of Nagaur, is on ventilator support.

Dr Fateh Singh Bhati, superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, said, "Iqbal was admitted with 50% burns and was on high-flow oxygen. He died today (Saturday)."

On October 14, a private bus travelling to Jodhpur caught fire, barely 10 minutes after leaving Jaisalmer, killing 20 passengers on the spot and six more succumbing to injuries in the following days. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on the day of the incident. Based on a complaint filed by Chandan Singh, brother of deceased journalist Rajendra Singh Chauhan, the bus owner, Turab Ali, and the driver, Shaukat, have been arrested.

Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the bus body was constructed at Jainam Coach Crafts Workshop in Mogra, owned by the same company. The workshop allegedly ignored mandatory AIS 119 safety standards, completing the chassis, wiring, and other bodywork without proper approvals.

Further scrutiny showed that the bus was originally registered as a non-AC vehicle and was illegally modified to include air-conditioning and additional seating. Faulty wiring is believed to have triggered the fire. Investigators also found that the emergency exit was undersized and obstructed by two seats, further hampering evacuation efforts. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of the injured as the probe progresses.

