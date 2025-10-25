ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Youth Succumbs To Injuries, Taking Toll To 27

Jodhpur: The death of another injured passenger on Saturday has taken the toll at the Jaisalmer bus tragedy to 27. Iqbal (22), a resident of Jodhpur's Gangana, succumbed to his burn injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, where he was undergoing treatment since the ill-fated day.

Of the three injured passengers who were taken to Ahmedabad by their families for treatment, Vishakha, a resident of Nagaur, is on ventilator support.

Dr Fateh Singh Bhati, superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, said, "Iqbal was admitted with 50% burns and was on high-flow oxygen. He died today (Saturday)."

On October 14, a private bus travelling to Jodhpur caught fire, barely 10 minutes after leaving Jaisalmer, killing 20 passengers on the spot and six more succumbing to injuries in the following days. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.