Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy: Toll Mounts To 23 As 19-Year-Old Succumbs In Jodhpur Hospital
Mahipal Singh had suffered 35 to 40 per cent burn injuries in the mishap and had inhaled toxic smoke. He was on ventilator.
Jodhpur: The toll in the Jaisalmer bus mishap went up to 23 with a 19-year-old resident of Pokhran succumbing to his injuries at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here on Saturday afternoon.
Hospital superintendent Dr Fateh Singh Bhati said the deceased is Mahipal Singh who suffered 35 to 40 per cent burn injuries in the mishap. He said Singh had inhaled toxic smoke and was on ventilator. "Despite our best efforts, Mahipal succumbed," Dr Bhati said.
He said four other patients with more than 50 per cent burns are on ventilator at the hospital. The district administration handed over Mahipal's body to his family after the prescribed procedures. Mahipal had been selected as an Agniveer in the Indian Air Force.
Meanwhile, the identity of a victim burned alive in the mishap was established on the day. On Thursday, the DNA testing of two of the deceased's family members was conducted following which he was identified as Sumer Singh (25).
Basni police station officer Nitin Dave said no family member had come to claim Sumer's body. Sumer's family members had arrived at the AIIMS mortuary in search of him, following which the police informed the FSL team. Samples were then taken from Sumer's brother Sawai Singh and mother Gagan Kanwar. Upon confirmation, the body was handed over to them after postmortem, Dave said.
Sumer was a resident of Devrajgarh in Shergarh and worked in Jaisalmer. His family told police that he was slated to return to his village on October 14. He was supposed to be accompanied by a relative who did changed his travel plans. Sumer then left Jaisalmer in the bus.
Police said Sumer did not return to the village. The relative who accompanied him also had no idea which bus he had boarded. Concerned, the family went to Jaisalmer, from where they were sent to Jodhpur.
