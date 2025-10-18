ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy: Toll Mounts To 23 As 19-Year-Old Succumbs In Jodhpur Hospital

File photo of Mahipal SIngh ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: The toll in the Jaisalmer bus mishap went up to 23 with a 19-year-old resident of Pokhran succumbing to his injuries at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here on Saturday afternoon. Hospital superintendent Dr Fateh Singh Bhati said the deceased is Mahipal Singh who suffered 35 to 40 per cent burn injuries in the mishap. He said Singh had inhaled toxic smoke and was on ventilator. "Despite our best efforts, Mahipal succumbed," Dr Bhati said. He said four other patients with more than 50 per cent burns are on ventilator at the hospital. The district administration handed over Mahipal's body to his family after the prescribed procedures. Mahipal had been selected as an Agniveer in the Indian Air Force. Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur where the injured are being treated (ETV Bharat)