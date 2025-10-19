Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Bus Operator Arrested After Probe Reveals Safety Violations
The probe revealed that the bus was originally registered as non-AC and was illegally modified with AC fittings and faulty wiring, which triggered the fire.
Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Police claimed to have arrested a bus operator in connection with the recent bus fire on the Jodhpur Highway that killed 24 people. The accused, Manish Jain, operator of Jain Travels and Jainam Coach Crafts Workshop, was arrested in Jodhpur and remanded to two days’ police custody a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found many safety violations in the ill-fated vehicle, they said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaisalmer Abhishek Shivhare said the SIT was formed on Tuesday (October 14) to probe the accident. Following this, the bus owner, Turab Ali, and the driver, Shaukat, were arrested. The case was filed based on a complaint by Chandan Singh, brother of deceased journalist Rajendra Singh Chauhan.
“The investigation revealed that the bus body was built at Jainam Coach Crafts Workshop in Mogra, owned by the same company. The workshop ignored AIS 119 safety standards, completing all bodywork, from chassis to wiring, without proper approval,” he said.
The probe also revealed that the bus was originally registered as non-AC and was illegally modified with AC fittings and faulty wiring, which triggered the fire. “The emergency exit was undersized and blocked by two seats, while the seating capacity had been increased beyond permissible limits,” the SP said, citing the probe report.
Following the accident, the Transport Department seized 66 buses parked at Jainam Coach Factory in Jodhpur for inspection, citing multiple safety violations. “None of the buses will be released until investigations are complete,” officials said.
The incident also led to the suspension of two transport officials, Motor Vehicle Inspector Surendra Singh Gehlot and Document Verifier Chunnilal Nagda of the Chittorgarh RTO, for alleged negligence in the bus registration and fitness approval process.
“The findings suggest negligence at both the administrative and personal levels, and more arrests are likely as the investigation continues,” said an official.
