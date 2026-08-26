ETV Bharat / state

'Will Probe Officials Who File False Cases Against BJP Under Pressure': Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur In Exclusive Interview

Jairam Thakur ( IANS )

Shimla: Responding the vigilance inquiries against several Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat, noting that as the Congress-run state government nears the end of the fourth year of its term, and the state heads into an election year — a period usually marked by stalled development and suspension of various schemes — the ruling party wants to portray the BJP as corrupt. He alleged that the state government has registered cases against 13 sitting and former BJP MLAs and is subjecting them to harassment purely out of vendetta. Warning To Officials The former CM said that regardless of whether a genuine case exists, the current CM (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) has issued a singular directive to officials: Register cases against BJP members. He claimed these actions are driven by a desire for political retribution to tarnish the BJP's image ahead of the elections, as the Congress lacks any substantive election issues — having neither delivered on work nor fulfilled its promises. Thakur said such a situation is unprecedented in Himachal's history. Issuing a stern warning to investigating officers, he said that while action should certainly be taken if any wrongdoing or corruption has occurred, officials acting under government pressure must remember that the government will change in a year, at which point their conduct will be scrutinised. He vowed to order inquiries into officials who registered false cases under government pressure and to take action against those who succumbed to such pressure. 'Not Scrapping Old Pension Scheme' Clarifying the BJP's stance on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Thakur claimed the narratives spread by the Congress, claiming that OPS would be discontinued if the BJP returned to power, are false. He stated unequivocally that his party has neither contemplated nor proposed scrapping the scheme, and described these claims as a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and apprehension among government employees for political gain. He asked if BJP governments in other states have ever operated with such a spirit of vendetta, adding that they harbour no intent of taking retaliatory action against anyone in the future. 'CM, Ministers, MLAs: Everyone Is Lying'