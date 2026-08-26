'Will Probe Officials Who File False Cases Against BJP Under Pressure': Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur In Exclusive Interview
Won't discontinue the Old Pension Scheme... Congress is lying as it hasn't delivered... kept raising debt, the former CM tells Rashmi Raj Bhardwaj.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Shimla: Responding the vigilance inquiries against several Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat, noting that as the Congress-run state government nears the end of the fourth year of its term, and the state heads into an election year — a period usually marked by stalled development and suspension of various schemes — the ruling party wants to portray the BJP as corrupt. He alleged that the state government has registered cases against 13 sitting and former BJP MLAs and is subjecting them to harassment purely out of vendetta.
Warning To Officials
The former CM said that regardless of whether a genuine case exists, the current CM (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) has issued a singular directive to officials: Register cases against BJP members. He claimed these actions are driven by a desire for political retribution to tarnish the BJP's image ahead of the elections, as the Congress lacks any substantive election issues — having neither delivered on work nor fulfilled its promises.
Thakur said such a situation is unprecedented in Himachal's history. Issuing a stern warning to investigating officers, he said that while action should certainly be taken if any wrongdoing or corruption has occurred, officials acting under government pressure must remember that the government will change in a year, at which point their conduct will be scrutinised. He vowed to order inquiries into officials who registered false cases under government pressure and to take action against those who succumbed to such pressure.
'Not Scrapping Old Pension Scheme'
Clarifying the BJP's stance on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Thakur claimed the narratives spread by the Congress, claiming that OPS would be discontinued if the BJP returned to power, are false. He stated unequivocally that his party has neither contemplated nor proposed scrapping the scheme, and described these claims as a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and apprehension among government employees for political gain.
He asked if BJP governments in other states have ever operated with such a spirit of vendetta, adding that they harbour no intent of taking retaliatory action against anyone in the future.
'CM, Ministers, MLAs: Everyone Is Lying'
Speaking about the recently concluded monsoon session of the Assembly, Thakur said the defining characteristic of the current Himachal government is a refusal to provide answers or engage in constructive dialogue, which he said has led to a deterioration of the situation within the House. He noted that the trend of "lying" began with the CM, spread to the ministers, and has now been adopted by Congress MLAs as well.
He criticised the government for engaging in "irrelevant talk" in the House, stating, "We do not come here to listen to speeches. This is the Legislative Assembly, not a public rally; questions must be answered directly." He explained that when their questions go unanswered, an atmosphere of anger and resentment builds up in the House. That is why, when denied the opportunity to speak, they (BJP MLAs) walk out.
Himachal's Debt
Thakur also hit back at the state government's statements that blame past BJP administrations for the mountain of debt facing the state. He argued that the government ought to be aware of the debt figures — both past and present. He pointed out that Sukhu is on track to set a record by borrowing more in five years than the total debt accumulated by the state from its inception, till the end of the BJP's tenure.
He said, "The debt stood at Rs 69,600 crore when we left office. Today, it is set to reach Rs 1.20 lakh crore." Going by the LoP's figures, Sukhu's government has borrowed an amount nearly equivalent of the state's accumulated debt from the time of its formation till the beginning of this government's tenure. "You can judge for yourselves who has borrowed more," Thakur added.
'What is the point of borrowing when no development has taken place?' he further said.
He also said that even if the government has borrowed money, there is no visible benefit derived from it, as no work is actually being done in the state. Roads are in disrepair, and development projects have stalled.
"Yet, they continue to borrow. The government should not hold us responsible for this situation," Thakur said. He noted that when the BJP had last come to power, "...we inherited a debt of Rs 49,000 crore, but we still managed to execute projects and drive development. While borrowing can sometimes become a necessity for a government — due to the need to repay installments on previous loans and fund other obligations — our administration ensured that work was done, including projects that had never been undertaken by any previous government."
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