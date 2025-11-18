ETV Bharat / state

Jairam Ramesh Calls SC's Recalling Of Vanashakti Judgment 'Most Disappointing'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its own judgment on Vanashakti delivered on May 16 and referred it to a new bench.

He said retrospective environmental clearances are sought deliberately by companies that are well aware of the laws but still violate those knowingly with a ' baadme dekha jayega' (can be dealt with later) attitude. "There are numerous examples of this approach. Retrospective approvals are bad in law and make a mockery of governance," he added to the post.

"It is most disappointing that the outgoing Chief Justice of India has opened a door for a review of the May 16, 2025, judgment of the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court that had barred retrospective environmental approvals," he shared on X soon after the judgment came.

New Delhi: Referring to a Supreme Court verdict recalling its own decision barring the Centre from post-facto environmental clearances, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday termed it "most disappointing".

Ramesh said the decision of the Chief Justice is doubly disappointing since just yesterday (Monday), he had directed the Uttarakhand Govt to restore and repair ecological damage at the Corbett Tiger Reserve caused by illegal tree felling and unauthorised construction. "In addition, last week he had issued an order banning all mining activity within a kilometre of any national park or wildlife sanctuary. The Chief Justice had also put on hold the Rajasthan Govt's proposal to redraw the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve and had directed the Jharkhand Govt to declare two rich forest areas as wildlife sanctuaries after fulfilling the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006," the post reads.

"Retrospective approvals with penalties, howsoever heavy, are no solution. It only regularises the by-passing of laws," he noted.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The three-judge bench delivered three separate verdicts on a batch of nearly 40 review and modification pleas filed against the Vanashakti judgment.

The CJI said the matter will be placed before an appropriate bench for the reconsideration of the issues afresh. However, Justice Bhuyan was the lone dissenter, saying that retrospective clearances are unknown to environmental law, and there is no concept of ex-post facto environmental clearance in environmental law.

CJI Gavai observed that a two-judge bench in Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2020), even while holding that post-facto EC should not be normally granted, regularised the post-facto ECs with a direction to pay monetary penalties.

It was also observed that in D Swamy vs Karnataka State Pollution Control Board case, it was held that post-facto EC can be granted in exceptional cases. The CJI observed that the Vanashakti judgment was rendered without taking notice of these judgments of coordinate benches.