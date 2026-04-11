ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur's SMS Hospital Performs Complex Surgery On 106-Year-Old Woman

Jaipur: Doctors at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Rajasthan have set a new record by successfully performing a complex surgery on a 106-year-old woman.

Banarasi Devi, a resident of Jhunjhunu, was admitted to the hospital with a severe condition involving stones in her gallbladder and the common bile duct (CBD). The intricate procedure was performed in the hospital's Surgical Unit-II using state-of-the-art laparoscopic (minimally invasive) technology under the direction of Dr Prabha Om and Dr Amit Jain.

Dr Om explained that this procedure involved the simultaneous treatment of stones in both the gallbladder and the bile duct. "Performing such a surgery at such an advanced age is extremely challenging. However, the medical team executed it successfully with utmost caution and expertise. Following the operation, the patient's condition remained stable. She was discharged from the hospital in good health after a 24-hour observation," she added.