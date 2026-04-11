Jaipur's SMS Hospital Performs Complex Surgery On 106-Year-Old Woman
Banarasi Devi from Jhunjhunu successfully underwent the intricate procedure involving the state-of-the-art laparoscopic technology under the direction of Dr Prabha Om and Dr Amit Jain.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Jaipur: Doctors at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Rajasthan have set a new record by successfully performing a complex surgery on a 106-year-old woman.
Banarasi Devi, a resident of Jhunjhunu, was admitted to the hospital with a severe condition involving stones in her gallbladder and the common bile duct (CBD). The intricate procedure was performed in the hospital's Surgical Unit-II using state-of-the-art laparoscopic (minimally invasive) technology under the direction of Dr Prabha Om and Dr Amit Jain.
Dr Om explained that this procedure involved the simultaneous treatment of stones in both the gallbladder and the bile duct. "Performing such a surgery at such an advanced age is extremely challenging. However, the medical team executed it successfully with utmost caution and expertise. Following the operation, the patient's condition remained stable. She was discharged from the hospital in good health after a 24-hour observation," she added.
Dr Jain said a successful surgery of this nature at the age of 106 is exceptionally rare. "It is, in all likelihood, the first case of its kind. The surgical team contributing to this operation included Dr Amit Goyal, Dr Praveen Joshi, Dr Jay, Dr Shobhit, Dr Garima, Dr Kavita, Dr Rajat, Dr Diksha, Dr Harshita, Dr Shashank, Dr Ranganath, Dr Akash, and Dr Vinay Raj," he said.
The anaesthesia team included Dr Sushil Bhati, Dr Sunil Chauhan, Dr Indu Verma, and Dr Manoj Soni, Dr Jain added.
Also Read