Jaipur's Royal Legacy Of Gulal Gota, A 400-Year-Old Art Revived At Shilpgram

The art is meticulously followed by the Manihaar community, traditional Muslim lac-makers who also craft Jaipur's famous lac bangles. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gayur Ahmed explained the delicate and traditional process of making Gulal Gota, learned from his ancestors. He said it's not just a "plaything", but a legacy passed down from generation to generation. Currently, he is the fourth generation in his family to cultivate this art.

The traditional craft of Gulal Gota features spherical balls made of lac that are filled with herbal gulal (coloured powder). These "colour bombs" are a staple of Holi celebrations in Jaipur. It is designed to burst gently upon impact and release a cloud of vibrant colour without causing injury.

Udaipur: This Holi, Shilpgram is offering a special display of Jaipur's nearly 400-year-old art of Gulal Gota, attracting tourists during the festival of colours. Keeping this art alive is Jaipur's artisan Gayur Ahmed, who has been making traditional lacquerware products here for the past 14 years.

Detailing the process of making Gulal Gota, he explained that Gulal Gota is made from natural lac, a resinous substance secreted by insects. Artisans soften the lac in boiling water, then use a thin glass pipe called a "phunkni" to blow the molten lac into a fragile, hollow sphere. The balls are incredibly thin.

Gulal Gota (ETV Bharat)

Each gota is carefully hollowed out, filled with coloured gulal and then sealed. Six different coloured gotas are kept in a box, costing approximately Rs. 480. Although local demand is limited, tourists visiting Shilpgram are now showing interest. Recently, a five-star hotel in the city also ordered 25 boxes, giving this art a new identity.

Gayyur Ahmed explained that these gulal gotas also hold great religious significance during Holi. They are first offered to deities in temples, and then priests throw them among the devotees.

Jaipur artist Gayur said that the government should come forward to keep this ancient heritage alive. "This is not only a means of playing with colours but also a cultural tradition from the royal era," Gayur said.

In ancient times, royal families played Holi with gulal (gulaal) gotas, which kept clothes from getting damaged and maintained a certain decorum. This tradition is still alive today and can be seen at fairs, especially events like Shilpgram. Gulal gotas are not only a part of the celebration but also a symbol of Rajasthan's rich handicrafts and heritage.