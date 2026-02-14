ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital Offers Free Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery

Jaipur: Every year, February 14 marks not only Valentine's Day, but also World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day. Its primary objective is to raise awareness about congenital heart defects (CHD) and remind us that early detection and treatment can save the lives of children suffering from cardiac ailments. The JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur has been offering free paediatric cardiothoracic surgery.

Congenital heart disease is a condition in which the heart or its major blood vessels do not develop properly at birth. Doctors estimate that 10 out of every 1,000 newborns are born with some type of congenital heart defect, such as a hole in the heart wall (such as ASD or VSD), heart valve defects, obstruction of blood flow, or other complex problems.

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, senior cardiologist and principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Rajasthan's Jaipur, said that if detected early, the disease can be effectively treated with medications, interventions, or surgery. "If newborns or young children exhibit symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, cyanosis of the skin or lips, poor weight gain, frequent infections, or feeding difficulties, they should be immediately examined by a paediatric cardiologist. Any delay can lead to serious complications, while timely treatment can ensure a healthy and normal life for children," he added.