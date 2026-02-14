Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital Offers Free Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery
On World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day, senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Maheshwari said the disease can be treated with medications or surgery, if detected early.
February 14, 2026
Jaipur: Every year, February 14 marks not only Valentine's Day, but also World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day. Its primary objective is to raise awareness about congenital heart defects (CHD) and remind us that early detection and treatment can save the lives of children suffering from cardiac ailments. The JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur has been offering free paediatric cardiothoracic surgery.
Congenital heart disease is a condition in which the heart or its major blood vessels do not develop properly at birth. Doctors estimate that 10 out of every 1,000 newborns are born with some type of congenital heart defect, such as a hole in the heart wall (such as ASD or VSD), heart valve defects, obstruction of blood flow, or other complex problems.
Dr Deepak Maheshwari, senior cardiologist and principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Rajasthan's Jaipur, said that if detected early, the disease can be effectively treated with medications, interventions, or surgery. "If newborns or young children exhibit symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, cyanosis of the skin or lips, poor weight gain, frequent infections, or feeding difficulties, they should be immediately examined by a paediatric cardiologist. Any delay can lead to serious complications, while timely treatment can ensure a healthy and normal life for children," he added.
Dr Maheshwari said JK Lon Hospital's paediatric cardiothoracic unit is proving to be a revolutionary step in treating poor children with heart ailments. "Previously, children were referred to larger hospitals, where the treatment cost could range from Rs 9 to 10 lakh. Now, this treatment is being offered for free to the people of Rajasthan, bringing a huge relief to poor families," he added.
According to Dr Maheshwari, 18 children have been successfully treated for heart problems, including those with congenital defects or later-developed heart problems, since the facility became functional. "The hospital is treating common cardiac problems like ASD, VSD and complex cases, for which one had to approach hospitals like AIIMS earlier," he added.
