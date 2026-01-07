ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Woman Allegedly Strangled To Death By Lover In 'Extramarital' Dispute

Jaipur: A married woman was allegedly strangled to death by her lover following a dispute in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, in a case linked to an extramarital affair, police said.

The accused, Anshu Solanki, has been detained by the police for questioning, and a case of murder has been registered at the Malpura Gate police station.

Malpura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Udaybhan Rawat said Sanoj filed a complaint stating that his wife, Neetu Sain, had been strangled to death.

“On receiving information, we sent a team to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy was completed, the body was handed over to the family,” he said.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Anshu, who allegedly had an affair with the deceased.