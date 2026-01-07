Jaipur Woman Allegedly Strangled To Death By Lover In 'Extramarital' Dispute
Police have detained a youth for strangling his lover following a dispute linked to their extramarital affair.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Jaipur: A married woman was allegedly strangled to death by her lover following a dispute in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, in a case linked to an extramarital affair, police said.
The accused, Anshu Solanki, has been detained by the police for questioning, and a case of murder has been registered at the Malpura Gate police station.
Malpura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Udaybhan Rawat said Sanoj filed a complaint stating that his wife, Neetu Sain, had been strangled to death.
“On receiving information, we sent a team to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy was completed, the body was handed over to the family,” he said.
During the investigation, suspicion fell on Anshu, who allegedly had an affair with the deceased.
Police said the deceased, Neetu, lived with her husband, Sanoj, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a rented house in the Mahaveer Nagar area of Sanganer. Neetu’s husband, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, works as a cab driver in Jaipur and is also employed at a clothing store, where Anshu also worked, which led to frequent visits to the couple’s house.
“During these visits, the accused and the woman became close. When Sanoj came to know about the relationship, arguments reportedly took place between the husband and wife,” SHO Rawat said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute started between Neetu and Anshu, following which the accused allegedly strangled her to death.
“The accused is being interrogated, and further investigation is being conducted to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the incident,” the SHO said. “More details will emerge as the investigation progresses,” he added.
