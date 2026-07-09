ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Woman Allegedly Killed In Contract Murder Orchestrated By Daughter; Police Probe Black Magic Angle

Jaipur: A 24-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her uncle, cousin and five contract killers to murder her mother for property and a government job in Jaipur. The murder took place on July 4. The police are now probing a possible black magic angle after digital evidence seized during the investigation suggested occult rituals were performed before the crime.

According to Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma, the victim's daughter, Ayushi Sharma, her paternal uncle Mohan Swaroop, and five alleged contract killers were taken into custody. All seven accused were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Police said videos seized from the accused's mobile phones show the victim Neeraj Sharma's clothes being burnt on the staircase of her house a day before she was allegedly run over by a vehicle. Investigators also recovered vermilion (sindoor) and other ritualistic material from the accused's vehicle and residence, which police suspect was to perform occult practices and that it may be a part of the conspiracy.

During interrogation, police found that Ayushi allegedly planned the murder with her uncle Mohan Swaroop and his son Balram alias Ravi. Investigators said the uncle and his son arranged Rs 7 lakh to hire contract killers through contacts in Bharatpur. The contract was allegedly given to Hemant Sharma, who then assigned the killing to other accused.