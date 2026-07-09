Jaipur Woman Allegedly Killed In Contract Murder Orchestrated By Daughter; Police Probe Black Magic Angle
Police are now probing a possible black magic angle after digital evidence recovered during the investigation which suggested occult rituals were performed before the crime.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Jaipur: A 24-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her uncle, cousin and five contract killers to murder her mother for property and a government job in Jaipur. The murder took place on July 4. The police are now probing a possible black magic angle after digital evidence seized during the investigation suggested occult rituals were performed before the crime.
According to Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma, the victim's daughter, Ayushi Sharma, her paternal uncle Mohan Swaroop, and five alleged contract killers were taken into custody. All seven accused were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.
Police said videos seized from the accused's mobile phones show the victim Neeraj Sharma's clothes being burnt on the staircase of her house a day before she was allegedly run over by a vehicle. Investigators also recovered vermilion (sindoor) and other ritualistic material from the accused's vehicle and residence, which police suspect was to perform occult practices and that it may be a part of the conspiracy.
During interrogation, police found that Ayushi allegedly planned the murder with her uncle Mohan Swaroop and his son Balram alias Ravi. Investigators said the uncle and his son arranged Rs 7 lakh to hire contract killers through contacts in Bharatpur. The contract was allegedly given to Hemant Sharma, who then assigned the killing to other accused.
Police alleged the conspirators intended to show the murder as a road accident. According to investigators, Ayushi allegedly plotted the crime to secure her mother's government job on compassionate grounds and also get control of the property.
Investigators also revealed that the hired killers had allegedly attempted to run over Neeraj Sharma nearly a month before the fatal attack but failed. Police said the accused had travelled from Bharatpur to Jaipur in a black Mahindra Thar after conducting surveillance, but were unsuccessful in executing the plan. They allegedly carried out the attack on July 4.
Neeraj Sharma's husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma, who worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a court, died nearly a year ago. Following his death, Neeraj received a compassionate appointment in the court. She is survived by her 24-year-old daughter Ayushi and a 17-year-old son with disabilities. Following Ayushi's arrest, the minor boy has been taken to Bharatpur by his grandparents.
So far, police have arrested seven accused, including Ayushi Sharma, Mohan Swaroop, Hemant Sharma, Akash Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Rohit Jatav. Balram alias Ravi is absconding, and police said efforts are underway to arrest him.
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