ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Woman Accuses Police Constable Of Harassment, Female Officer To Probe Allegations

Police Station in Jaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A woman has accused a police constable of harassment, alleging that he repeatedly followed her, asked for her mobile phone number and made obscene gestures towards her.

The allegations have triggered an investigation by Jaipur Police, with the matter gaining attention after a video of the woman recounting her experience went viral on social media.

In the video circulating on social media, the woman says she has been living in Jaipur for nearly two years. Recounting the alleged incident, she claimed that she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw to a mall when the police constable allegedly followed her in a police vehicle. She further alleged that the constable repeatedly followed her, asked for her mobile phone number and made obscene gestures towards her. The woman said the incident left her deeply disturbed.