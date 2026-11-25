Jaipur Woman Accuses Police Constable Of Harassment, Female Officer To Probe Allegations
The woman said she was going to a mall in an auto-rickshaw when the incident with the constable occurred.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Jaipur: A woman has accused a police constable of harassment, alleging that he repeatedly followed her, asked for her mobile phone number and made obscene gestures towards her.
The allegations have triggered an investigation by Jaipur Police, with the matter gaining attention after a video of the woman recounting her experience went viral on social media.
In the video circulating on social media, the woman says she has been living in Jaipur for nearly two years. Recounting the alleged incident, she claimed that she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw to a mall when the police constable allegedly followed her in a police vehicle.
She further alleged that the constable repeatedly followed her, asked for her mobile phone number and made obscene gestures towards her. The woman said the incident left her deeply disturbed.
The video subsequently went viral on social media, bringing the allegations against the police personnel into focus.
Taking note of the allegations, Jaipur South District Police initiated an investigation. In a statement shared on its official X account, the police said it registered a report based on the video received through social media.
The investigation has been handed over to a female police officer and is currently underway. Jaipur South District Police further stated that it would take appropriate legal action based on the facts and findings that emerge during the investigation.
Also Read: