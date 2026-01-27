In The Face Of Spiralling Gold And Silver Prices, Jaipur Trader Comes Up With Copper Investment Option
Kailash Mittal says that copper demand isn't limited to investment but its growing use in various things is expected to boost its future prospects
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Jaipur: With Gold and silver prices continuing to spiral upwards, the small investors in these precious metals are feeling the pinch. While gold has reached historic highs, silver is also becoming increasingly out of reach for the average investor. In such circumstances, a gold and silver trader in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, has come up with a new investment option and has commissioned copper bricks to be made.
President of the Jaipur Sarafa Traders Committee, Kailash Mittal, has developed a 1 kg copper brick, stating that due to rising inflation and high prices of precious metals, small investors are now seeking low-cost options. In response to this demand, copper bricks with standard weights and purity are being produced to provide investors with a reliable option.
Mittal says that copper demand isn't limited to investment, but its growing use in electric vehicles, solar energy, electronics and construction sector is expected to boost its future prospects. This could lead to an increase in both demand and prices. He disclosed that copper prices have doubled in the past year from Rs 800 per kg to Rs 1,400 per kg.
Mittal believes that copper bricks can be an affordable option for small investors. "The current production costs of the bricks are a bit high. We are working to bring this cost closer to current copper prices. Global demand for copper is expected to surge in the coming years which will directly impact its price," he claimed.
Mittal pointed out that copper is a metal that is prone to rust. Therefore, if someone purchases copper bricks for long-term storage, the risk of rust due to moisture or other factors increases significantly. Therefore, the copper bricks produced will be kept in an air-tight packaging and the bricks will be provided to customers in this same packaging.
Both gold and silver prices have surged to record highs early this year. This price escalation is driven by a combination of strong safe-haven demand amidst global uncertainty and robust industrial application for silver. Silver in particular has outperformed gold with year-to-date gains of over 50%. Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions such as new U.S. tariff threats and Middle East conflicts, concerns over the global economy and a weakening U.S. dollar have increased demand for these metals as a safe haven.
Experts say that beyond its safe-haven role, silver is in high demand for industrial uses, particularly in solar panels, electronics and electric vehicles, contributing significantly to its sharp price increase.
Interestingly, central banks globally, including the Reserve Bank of India, are aggressively diversifying their reserves by increasing gold holdings, adding structural support to prices.
While the trend remains bullish, the rapid surge has led to reported technical ‘overbought’ conditions. Some analysts warn of potential short-term volatility or a correction, even as long-term forecasts remain high.
