In The Face Of Spiralling Gold And Silver Prices, Jaipur Trader Comes Up With Copper Investment Option

Jaipur: With Gold and silver prices continuing to spiral upwards, the small investors in these precious metals are feeling the pinch. While gold has reached historic highs, silver is also becoming increasingly out of reach for the average investor. In such circumstances, a gold and silver trader in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, has come up with a new investment option and has commissioned copper bricks to be made.

President of the Jaipur Sarafa Traders Committee, Kailash Mittal, has developed a 1 kg copper brick, stating that due to rising inflation and high prices of precious metals, small investors are now seeking low-cost options. In response to this demand, copper bricks with standard weights and purity are being produced to provide investors with a reliable option.

Mittal says that copper demand isn't limited to investment, but its growing use in electric vehicles, solar energy, electronics and construction sector is expected to boost its future prospects. This could lead to an increase in both demand and prices. He disclosed that copper prices have doubled in the past year from Rs 800 per kg to Rs 1,400 per kg.

Mittal believes that copper bricks can be an affordable option for small investors. "The current production costs of the bricks are a bit high. We are working to bring this cost closer to current copper prices. Global demand for copper is expected to surge in the coming years which will directly impact its price," he claimed.

Mittal pointed out that copper is a metal that is prone to rust. Therefore, if someone purchases copper bricks for long-term storage, the risk of rust due to moisture or other factors increases significantly. Therefore, the copper bricks produced will be kept in an air-tight packaging and the bricks will be provided to customers in this same packaging.