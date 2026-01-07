ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur–Bengaluru Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Indore After Infant Falls Ill; Child Dies During Treatment

Indore: A Jaipur–Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore airport after a one-year-old child onboard fell critically ill mid-air. Despite immediate medical attention, the infant died during treatment at a private hospital, officials said.

The Air India Express flight had departed from Jaipur at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and was scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 8.10 pm. Shortly after take-off, the health of a one-year-old boy deteriorated. The family alerted the cabin crew.

Indore Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said the pilot sought permission for an emergency medical landing from Indore Air Traffic Control (ATC) at around 7.30 pm. “ATC immediately declared a medical emergency and cleared the aircraft for landing. A team of doctors was deployed at the airport in advance,” he said.