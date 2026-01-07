Jaipur–Bengaluru Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Indore After Infant Falls Ill; Child Dies During Treatment
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Indore: A Jaipur–Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore airport after a one-year-old child onboard fell critically ill mid-air. Despite immediate medical attention, the infant died during treatment at a private hospital, officials said.
The Air India Express flight had departed from Jaipur at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and was scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 8.10 pm. Shortly after take-off, the health of a one-year-old boy deteriorated. The family alerted the cabin crew.
Indore Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said the pilot sought permission for an emergency medical landing from Indore Air Traffic Control (ATC) at around 7.30 pm. “ATC immediately declared a medical emergency and cleared the aircraft for landing. A team of doctors was deployed at the airport in advance,” he said.
The child, identified as Mohammad Abrar (1), was reportedly experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Upon landing, doctors administered CPR to the infant at the airport, but his condition did not improve. He was then rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment.
Doctors indicated that the child may have already been unwell before boarding the flight. Despite sustained resuscitation efforts, his life could not be saved. Police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of death.
The child was travelling with his parents from Jaipur to their home in Bengaluru. The flight was carrying over 160 passengers at the time of the incident.
