Obscene Acts With Minor Female Student: Jaipur Swimming Coach Booked
Bajaj Nagar SHO Poonam Chaudhary said the 16-year-old victim studies in Class 11. The accused is at large, and a search operation has been launched.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Jaipur: A swimming coach from Rajasthan's Jaipur has been booked for indecent acts with a minor student, police said. The case has been registered at the Bajaj Nagar police station based on the complaint of the victim's mother and is being investigated by SHO Poonam Chaudhary.
Chaudhary said the mother of the 16-year-old victim stated in the complaint that her daughter is a Class 11 student at a private school. She was being trained in swimming by the accused, who continued committing obscene acts with her for the past two years. Distressed by the continued harassment, she told her mother about it. The mother has also alleged in the complaint that despite being informed about the incident, the school administration didn't take any corrective steps, and the accused had stopped imparting her training recently.
"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The victim's statement has been recorded. The accused is at large, and a search operation is underway," the SHO added.
Meanwhile, a case of molestation of an eight-year-old girl has been reported in the Tunga police station area. The girl was flying a kite near her house when a young man allegedly molested and threatened her. After the victim informed her family about the incident, a police complaint was filed. Based on that, a case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act, and the accused was taken into custody.
