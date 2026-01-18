ETV Bharat / state

Obscene Acts With Minor Female Student: Jaipur Swimming Coach Booked

Jaipur: A swimming coach from Rajasthan's Jaipur has been booked for indecent acts with a minor student, police said. The case has been registered at the Bajaj Nagar police station based on the complaint of the victim's mother and is being investigated by SHO Poonam Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said the mother of the 16-year-old victim stated in the complaint that her daughter is a Class 11 student at a private school. She was being trained in swimming by the accused, who continued committing obscene acts with her for the past two years. Distressed by the continued harassment, she told her mother about it. The mother has also alleged in the complaint that despite being informed about the incident, the school administration didn't take any corrective steps, and the accused had stopped imparting her training recently.