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Jaipur Sweet Shop Reimagines Royal Gold Coins As Diwali Delicacy 'Tyohar Asharfi'

Jaipur: With Diwali around the corner, a unique sweet from Jaipur is drawing attention for its distinctive gold coin-inspired presentation and premium price. Named 'Tyohar Asharfi', the sweet is priced at Rs 1,111 for a single piece weighing just 9 grams, translating to approximately Rs 1.23 lakh per kilogram.

The sweet, designed in the shape of a traditional gold coin, draws inspiration from the historical practice of presenting gold coins, known as 'asharfis', as tokens of appreciation and tribute during the era of kings and maharajas.

Anjali Jain, founder of the sweet shop in Jaipur, said the idea behind the creation was to recreate the royal tradition through a festive delicacy.

Anjali Jain, founder of the sweet shop in Jaipur (ANI)

"In the era of kings and maharajas, it was customary to present gold coins, 'asharfis', as a gesture of appreciation or tribute. We have reimagined this concept in the form of a sweet, crafted as a gold coin, which we have named 'Tyohar Asharfi'," Jain told ANI.

A unique sweet, named 'Tyohar Asharfi' from Jaipur, is drawing attention for its distinctive gold coin-inspired presentation and premium price (ANI)

Explaining the pricing and packaging, she said each piece weighs 9 grams and is priced at Rs 1,111, with the figure selected for its auspicious significance.