Jaipur Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room; Probe Launched

Jaipur: A student allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room of Basant Vihar Colony in the Gopalpura area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday, police said. The deceased, identified as Nisha Meena (20), was a native of Karuali and had been living with her sister to prepare for competitive examinations, they added.

Personnel from the Bajaj Nagar police station sent the body for a post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated into the incident to determine the reason behind the incident, as no suicide note has been found at the spot.

Poonam Chaudhary, Bajaj Nagar police station officer, said the hostel owner informed them about the matter, and the police team had to break down the door to get the body. "Preliminary investigation suggests that Nisha died by suicide. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the family members are being questioned," he added.