Jaipur Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room; Probe Launched
Bajaj Nagar police station officer Poonam Chaudhary said the victim, identified as Nisha Meena of Karuali, was living with her sister for competitive exams coaching.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Jaipur: A student allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room of Basant Vihar Colony in the Gopalpura area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday, police said. The deceased, identified as Nisha Meena (20), was a native of Karuali and had been living with her sister to prepare for competitive examinations, they added.
Personnel from the Bajaj Nagar police station sent the body for a post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated into the incident to determine the reason behind the incident, as no suicide note has been found at the spot.
Poonam Chaudhary, Bajaj Nagar police station officer, said the hostel owner informed them about the matter, and the police team had to break down the door to get the body. "Preliminary investigation suggests that Nisha died by suicide. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the family members are being questioned," he added.
Chaudhary said the father of the deceased works as a railway station master in Haryana. "She was previously living with her uncle in the Jagatpura area. About a month ago, she shifted to this PG hostel in Basant Vihar with her sister to prepare for competitive examinations together."
On Sunday, her sister had gone out for some work. Upon returning, she found the room locked. After calling out her name and knocking for a long time without receiving any response, she informed the hostel owner, who called the police, Chaudhary further said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read