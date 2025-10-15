ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Sessions Court Gets Hoax Bomb Threat, Second In Three Months

Jaipur: A yet another bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur sessions court on Wednesday, leading to intense security operation and evacuation, triggering panic among staff. No suspicious object was found from the premises and probe is underway to trace the sender of the email, police said.

A similar bomb threat was sent to this court on July 2 and it later turned out to be a hoax.

DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena said the threat was received on the official mail ID of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, which is located on the fourth floor of the sessions court. The email stated that a bomb had been planted in the court premises. The court staff immediately informed the police, he said.