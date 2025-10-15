Jaipur Sessions Court Gets Hoax Bomb Threat, Second In Three Months
A bomb threat email was sent to POCSO Court, which is housed on the fourth floor of the Jaipur sessions court.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Jaipur: A yet another bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur sessions court on Wednesday, leading to intense security operation and evacuation, triggering panic among staff. No suspicious object was found from the premises and probe is underway to trace the sender of the email, police said.
A similar bomb threat was sent to this court on July 2 and it later turned out to be a hoax.
DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena said the threat was received on the official mail ID of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, which is located on the fourth floor of the sessions court. The email stated that a bomb had been planted in the court premises. The court staff immediately informed the police, he said.
Multiple teams, including police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad, promptly arrived at the spot and evacuated all staff present. The area was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was launched at the seven-storey building and its premises. Finally, authorities breathed a sigh of relief as nothing suspicious was found.
Presently, the email is being investigated and cyber teams are working to determine the IP address from which it was sent. Investigations are being held to trace the sender of the email, an official said.
Jaipur has been hit by a series of hoax bomb threats targeting public spaces like courts, hotels, stadiums and airport in the last few months.
