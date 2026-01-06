ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Sculptor Creates 'Biography' With Cigarette Butts

Jaipur: Giving a new identity to the cigarette butts scattered on the roads, footpaths and other public places, a Jaipur-based sculptor has presented them as a living social document in his solo exhibition. Prashant Pandey worked for five years to come up with his exhibition 'Biography' that is scheduled to be held at Gallery Maskara in Mumbai from January 8, 2026, to January 11, 2026.

His work involves collection, cleaning, treatment and reweaving over 3.5 lakh cigarette butts into huge artistic creations. Prashant claims that his artwork raises questions not only about the environment but also about the invisible behaviour of society. He said that his personal experience suggests love, hate and love again. It is on these lines that his Biography aims to convey a message to society.

Talking about his exhibition, Prashant said that he has redefined waste not just as an environmental problem but as narrative material. "Each cigarette butt captures a moment, a pause in a conversation, a habit of passing time or a breath. These seemingly insignificant fragments, when combined, transform into structures resembling skin, leaves, internal organs and cosmic landforms," he said.

He explained that apart from time, the process of creation has also played an important role. He said that each leaf-like figure took about a month to create, while the works displayed in the exhibition took five years to develop.

Prashant Pandey working on the items that he made out of cigarette butts (ETV Bharat)

He said this can also be understood as the layers of gestures hidden in small everyday actions which despite being fleeting, become long-lasting memories.

Prashant explained that it took him over five years to collect the cigarette butts. This was done with the help of Jaipur's cafes, streets and smoking zones. His exhibition also conveys the message that cigarette butts are not just garbage but one of the most dangerous plastic pollutants for the environment. They take years to decompose and harm both the soil and water.