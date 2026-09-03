ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur School Whose Students Studied In 'Buffalo Shed' Razed Days After CJP Visit

Jaipur: A government school building in Jaipur, declared unsafe in September 2025, was razed by authorities on Wednesday, days after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members visited the school and claimed its students were being taught in a buffalo shed.

Located in Rampura (Kanwarpura) village in the Bagru Assembly constituency, the old building of the Government Primary School was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials.

Jaipur School Whose Students Studied In 'Buffalo Shed' Razed Days After CJP Visit (ETV Bharat)

On August 21, Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the CJP, visited the school with his team as part of the outfit's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, and claimed the classes were being held at a makeshift place where cattle were also being tied.

The villagers protested against the CJP visit, insisting that since it was their village school, they would arrange for its construction themselves. This led to a dispute, with the CJP team alleging that stones were pelted at them. FIRs were lodged by both sides. The CJP alleged that BJP workers had attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.

The school, which has 26 students on roll, had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey last year and was subsequently taken out of use.