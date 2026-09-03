Jaipur School Whose Students Studied In 'Buffalo Shed' Razed Days After CJP Visit
The school was declared unsafe last year and was subsequently taken out of use, Ankur Jakar reports.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Jaipur: A government school building in Jaipur, declared unsafe in September 2025, was razed by authorities on Wednesday, days after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members visited the school and claimed its students were being taught in a buffalo shed.
Located in Rampura (Kanwarpura) village in the Bagru Assembly constituency, the old building of the Government Primary School was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials.
On August 21, Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the CJP, visited the school with his team as part of the outfit's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, and claimed the classes were being held at a makeshift place where cattle were also being tied.
The villagers protested against the CJP visit, insisting that since it was their village school, they would arrange for its construction themselves. This led to a dispute, with the CJP team alleging that stones were pelted at them. FIRs were lodged by both sides. The CJP alleged that BJP workers had attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.
The school, which has 26 students on roll, had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey last year and was subsequently taken out of use.
On the following day of the incident, the classes were shifted to a room in a nearby building and are being held there at present. The room has been provided by a villager.
After the uproar, the Rajasthan government on August 23 announced that a new school building would be built at Rs 18 lakh, following which Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) and Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.
A teacher of the school, Asha, who was present at the site, said, "A new school building will be constructed here. A good space will be created. It is good for students as well as for teachers."
Reacting to the development, CJP co-convenor Ranka, in a post on X, shared the video of the school building being demolished. "This is the same Rampura school that was running in the buffalo shed. Work has now started there. During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were beaten, and car windows were smashed. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it!" he wrote.
यह रामपुरा का वही स्कूल है जो भैंसों के तबेले में चल रहा था। वहाँ अब काम शुरू हो गया है।— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 2, 2026
निरीक्षण के दौरान हम पर पत्थर फेंके गए, महिलाओं से मारपीट हुई, गाड़ियों के कांच तोड़े गए। लेकिन जब हमारे बच्चों के लिए एक अच्छा स्कूल बन जाएगा, तो सब worth it होगा! pic.twitter.com/8b8Th3fqFo
Bagru MLA Kailash Verma stated that funds for the school had already been sanctioned. According to the MLA, Rs 12 lakh from the DMFT and Rs 6 lakh from the MLA's local area development fund had been approved on August 13, days before CJP's visit.
"They (CJP) knew about this (that the funds had been released), but it is their agenda to put pressure on the government. We always wanted to start the construction work, but rains delayed it," he said. Verma warned CJP against interfering in the school's affairs and said education "has always been a priority for the state government".
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