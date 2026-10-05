ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Acquits Man In Jail For 13 Years For Wife's Murder

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court acquitted a man who had been in jail for 13 years for murdering his wife, quashing his life sentence. The court ruled that if the accused is not wanted in any other case, he should be released immediately.

The court overturned the life imprisonment order of the Additional District Judge, Jaipur, dated April 26, 2017. A division bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal and Justice Sandeep Taneja heard the case. The court stated that the prosecution failed to fully establish the accused's role in the murder. The court held that the plaintiff's absence from the spot for some time after the incident could not alone be grounds for conviction in the absence of sufficient corroboration from other circumstances.

Advocate HK Saini stated that the appellant had been in jail since June 25, 2013, and in the appeal challenging the lower court's life imprisonment order, it was stated that the prosecution's entire case was based on circumstantial evidence and there were no eyewitnesses to the incident. The appeal also stated that the prosecution failed to credibly prove the circumstances of the appellant and the deceased's last sighting together, and that there were contradictions in the witnesses' statements regarding the recovery of the alleged knife and blood-stained clothes.