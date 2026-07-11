Neeraj Sharma Murder: Accused's Uncle Alleges She Also Killed Her Father
Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, claimed that Vijay's death last year was not due to natural causes and should be reinvestigated.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Jaipur: Another shocking revelation has emerged in the case of the alleged contract killing of a woman, Neeraj Sharma, in Pratap Nagar locality of Rajasthan's Jaipur.
The accused, 23-year-old LLB student Ayushi Sharma, who is in police custody, is now accused of killing her father, Vijay Sharma as well. Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, claimed that Vijay's death last year was not due to natural causes and should be reinvestigated. The police have included the allegations within the scope of the investigation.
Jaipur East DCP Ranjita Sharma said Rakesh has filed a complaint in this regard. Ranjita said Jaipur police are no longer considering the case to be limited to Neeraj's murder alone.
Agencies are now investigating Vijay's death, compassionate appointment, family property, financial transactions while taking into account mobile call records, and other digital evidence. If evidence of a conspiracy is found in Vijay's's death, further legal action will be taken against the accused, the DCP said.
Rakesh, in his complaint has alleged that after Vijay suffered a brain stroke last year, Ayushi and her cousin Balram admitted him to an unknown hospital. He alleged that neither he nor his family was given accurate information about his treatment and health for nearly three months.
Rakesh said when his sister Neeraj repeatedly inquired about her husband, Ayushi said, "Papa is being treated in a private hospital." Later, when Vijay returned home, doctors told him that many of his organs had stopped functioning.
He alleged that Ayushi had removed Vijay's feeding tube, which led to his death. Although the allegation has not yet been officially confirmed, the police have taken the claims seriously and initiated an investigation. Ayushi is being questioned in this regard, Ranjita said.
According to police investigation, Vijay was a court master in Jaipur court. After his death, a dispute arose in the family regarding the compassionate appointment. Ayushi herself wanted a government job, but the job went to her mother.
Police said this led to a conflict between the mother and daughter. Investigations revealed that Ayushi feared that her mother might transfer the family's property and government benefits to her younger, mentally challenged brother.
According to police, after the dispute with her mother escalated, Ayushi began living with her uncle Mohan Sharma's son, Balram. It was there that the two hatched the plot to murder Neeraj. It is alleged that Balram hired his acquaintance, Hemant Sharma, for Rs 7 lakh fror the task. Later Akash, Mohit, Arvind, and Rohit, among others, were roped in to accomplish the task.
On July 3, Neeraj was returning from a hospital visit. According to police, the accused had monitored her movements in advance and she was run over by a speeding car. CCTV footage and an investigation at the spot led police to believe it was not a road accident but a premeditated murder.
According to ACP Harishankar Sharma, the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 120 to 130 km/h. Despite ample space on the road, the driver deliberately swerved to the left, hit Neeraj, and then fled the spot.
Police investigation revealed that an attempt had been made to kill Neeraj three months earlier. The accused failed to succeed in their plot due to heavy traffic. After the incident, Neeraj expressed her fears to his family that someone might kill him, but the family did not take it seriously.
According to police, the primary motive behind the murder was a government job and family property. The investigation revealed that the accused had already planned to divide the property. Balram had allegedly demanded the land along the highway in Bharatpur, while Aayushi was to receive the property and the government job in Jaipur.
Police have arrested seven accused in the case, including Ayushi, her uncle Mohan, alleged contract killers Hemant Sharma, Akash, Mohit, Arvind, and Rohit. The main accused, Balram, remains at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.
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