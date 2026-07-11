ETV Bharat / state

Neeraj Sharma Murder: Accused's Uncle Alleges She Also Killed Her Father

Jaipur: Another shocking revelation has emerged in the case of the alleged contract killing of a woman, Neeraj Sharma, in Pratap Nagar locality of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The accused, 23-year-old LLB student Ayushi Sharma, who is in police custody, is now accused of killing her father, Vijay Sharma as well. Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, claimed that Vijay's death last year was not due to natural causes and should be reinvestigated. The police have included the allegations within the scope of the investigation.

Jaipur East DCP Ranjita Sharma said Rakesh has filed a complaint in this regard. Ranjita said Jaipur police are no longer considering the case to be limited to Neeraj's murder alone.

Agencies are now investigating Vijay's death, compassionate appointment, family property, financial transactions while taking into account mobile call records, and other digital evidence. If evidence of a conspiracy is found in Vijay's's death, further legal action will be taken against the accused, the DCP said.

Rakesh, in his complaint has alleged that after Vijay suffered a brain stroke last year, Ayushi and her cousin Balram admitted him to an unknown hospital. He alleged that neither he nor his family was given accurate information about his treatment and health for nearly three months.

Rakesh said when his sister Neeraj repeatedly inquired about her husband, Ayushi said, "Papa is being treated in a private hospital." Later, when Vijay returned home, doctors told him that many of his organs had stopped functioning.

He alleged that Ayushi had removed Vijay's feeding tube, which led to his death. Although the allegation has not yet been officially confirmed, the police have taken the claims seriously and initiated an investigation. Ayushi is being questioned in this regard, Ranjita said.

According to police investigation, Vijay was a court master in Jaipur court. After his death, a dispute arose in the family regarding the compassionate appointment. Ayushi herself wanted a government job, but the job went to her mother.