ETV Bharat / state

One More Exam Scam: Jaipur Police Bust Mass Cheating Scheme, Irregularities, In Paramedical Diploma Exam

Those arrested on charges of conspiring to cheat in the exam include Ramkrishna Mandiwal (administrator of Prabhadevi Memorial PG College), his nephew Devkrishna, Krishna Kumar Saini, and Shankarlal Jat. Krishna Kumar and Shankarlal work at S Karan College, and were scheduled to be deployed as invigilators at the exam centre.

Preparations were underway to facilitate mass cheating for students at one of the exam centres. However, the police received timely information, and the plot was exposed. Four individuals, including a college administrator and his nephew, have been arrested. The investigation is currently ongoing. The operation was carried out by the Khora Bisal police station in the Jaipur (West) district.

Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran stated that the paramedical examination was held at several centres across the state today. Prabhadevi Memorial PG College in Jaipur was one of the designated centres. Surendra Chaudhary, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khora Bisal, received information that large-scale cheating was being planned at this centre. He conducted a raid and arrested the four accused. The investigation revealed that a deal worth lakhs of rupees had been struck to facilitate cheating at the centre, with plans to enable examinees to cheat through the invigilators.

Police investigations revealed that staff from S Karan College in Mukundgarh (Jhunjhunu) hatched the conspiracy to facilitate cheating at the exam centre. Many first-year students from that college had failed their papers. To help them pass, the staff colluded with officials at the exam centre college to organise mass cheating. The plan involved using invigilators on duty at the centre to facilitate the cheating. A pact was made with the administrators of Prabhadevi Memorial College to enable cheating for the students of S Karan College.

Officials said the names of students who were intended to benefit from the cheating scheme were found written on rough slips of paper. An investigation into the matter is underway, and will span three days. The agency conducting the exam has also been apprised of the situation and has deployed independent invigilators.

A case has been registered at the Khora Bisal police station, and the investigation is ongoing. Preliminary findings indicate that approximately Rs 3.50 lakh was collected from examinees in exchange for facilitating the cheating.