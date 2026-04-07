ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Police Bust Rs 400 Crore DGFT-ICEGATE Fraud In Rajasthan, 5 Arrested

Five accused arrested in connection with the Rs 400 crore digital signature scam in Jaipur. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan have busted a Rs 400 crore digital signature fraud involving forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. In connection with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)-Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE) script scam, the cybercrime police station in Jaipur has arrested five accused.

The accused began by creating digital signatures using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. They used these credentials to gain unauthorised access to the secure DGFT-ICEGATE portal, where they obtained details of genuine accounts.

Duty Credit Scrips available in these accounts were transferred to fake accounts controlled by them and encashed to obtain money. Instead of using the funds directly, the amount was routed through multiple bank accounts. In this way, around Rs 400 crore was siphoned off from nearly 400 accounts.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said the accused used fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to generate digital signatures. Around a dozen accused have been identified so far, of whom five have been arrested.

On average, each fake digital signature was used to commit fraud worth Rs 1 crore. Nearly 400 fake digital signatures have been found. The arrested accused include Sultan Khan, Nandkishore, Nirmal Soni, Ashok Kumar Bhandari and Pramod Khatri.

The Commissioner added that the accused created fake digital signature certificates and used them to log into the DGFT-ICEGATE portal illegally. They accessed real accounts and transferred Duty Credit Scrips into accounts under their control.

To conceal the source of the funds, they were routed repeatedly through several bank accounts rather than being used directly. Duty Credit Scrips are financial incentives provided by the government to exporters.