ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Police Bust Fake E-Mitra Call Centre Duping Citizens; 9 Held, Massive Data Cache Recovered

Jaipur: A large-scale operation against cybercrime in Jaipur has led to the closure of a fraud call centre run by the Ramnagariya police station area under the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

According to sources, the centre was running a scam using a fake "e-Mitra" portal and fake retailer identities. A total of nine people, out of which five are women and one is a juvenile, have been arrested by the police. While the five accused women have been kept under judicial custody, the other four men who included Ajay Singh, Indrajit Singh, Shubham Yogi, and Dilkhush Gurjar, have been sent to police custody until May 29 to conduct interrogations. The main accused in the scam is reported to be at large.

Jaipur's Special Commissioner of Police, Omprakash, said that the operation had been conducted by the Crime Special Team (CST) on the basis of valid intelligence input. During the process, officials managed to confiscate eight laptops, nine mobile phones, six chargers, and a car which was used during the criminal act.

Besides, huge amounts of personal information, containing names, addresses, and phone numbers of several hundred people were found to be in the possession of the culprits. As explained by the police, the highly technically savvy mastermind deliberately chose college students and coaching institute pupils as targets of the criminal enterprise by enticing them to join the syndicate through the offer of fast money-making chances.