ETV Bharat / state

Two Including Lady Home Guard Arrested For Drug Trafficking in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Sharma said a special team comprising personnel of Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Circle, and Ramganj police stations was formed to act against drug trafficking in the city. The team gathered information on drug dealers in hotels, tea stalls, cafes, and near schools and colleges.

Jaipur (North) DCP Karan Sharma said the police seized 150 grams of 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MD) and 1.987 kg of marijuana from the accused. A scooter used for trafficking the contraband was also seized. The accused are Meenu Gupta, a resident of Khora Bisal (Jaipur), and Sikandar Khan, of Jhotwara (Jaipur).

The team learned that Meenu, a Home Guard, honey trapped men and coerced them into peddling drugs while giving them with tips on was to evade police. Investigation revealed that Meenu got acquainted with men and after gaining their complete trust assigned them the task of supplying drugs. She assigned her peddlers tasks to supply drugs at various locations and monitored them until the task was completed.

The DCP said Rajasthan Police Service probationer Vimala Vishnoi apprehended Sikandar from near Dravyavati river at Ambabari on charges. Around 25 grams of MD and a scooter were seized from him. Based on information gathered during Sikandar's interrogation, CI Dilip Singh arrested Meenu from Khora Bisal area.

Police seized 125 grams of MD and approximately 1.987 kg of marijuana from her. Sharma said the peddlers associated with the network supplied drugs to customers in various locations. Police are conducting further investigation and will soon apprehend more individuals involved in the racket, he said.