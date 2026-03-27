ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Minor In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A Special POCSO Court in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in the restroom of a school.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Anil Kumar for sexually abusing the Class II student in the school's restroom. Presiding Officer Meena Awasthi stated in the order that the accused not only sexually assaulted the victim but also caused emotional harm to her. Therefore, leniency cannot be shown towards the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Surendra Singh Rajawat, representing the prosecution, informed the court that the victim's father had filed a report at the Gandhi Nagar police station on October 11, 2025. The report stated that his daughter, a student of Class II had been to the restroom of her school at around 10 am. He had stated that the accused had jumped over the school's boundary wall and entered the bathroom where he sexually assaulted his daughter.