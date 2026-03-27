Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Minor In Rajasthan's Jaipur
Anil Kumar had scaled a school's boundary and entered the bathroom where he had sexually abused the minor girl.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Jaipur: A Special POCSO Court in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in the restroom of a school.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Anil Kumar for sexually abusing the Class II student in the school's restroom. Presiding Officer Meena Awasthi stated in the order that the accused not only sexually assaulted the victim but also caused emotional harm to her. Therefore, leniency cannot be shown towards the accused.
Special Public Prosecutor Surendra Singh Rajawat, representing the prosecution, informed the court that the victim's father had filed a report at the Gandhi Nagar police station on October 11, 2025. The report stated that his daughter, a student of Class II had been to the restroom of her school at around 10 am. He had stated that the accused had jumped over the school's boundary wall and entered the bathroom where he sexually assaulted his daughter.
Acting on the report, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The police presented a chargesheet in court following which the trial began.
During the hearings, the victim recounted her ordeal, stating she left the bathroom after the incident and had informed her brother, who was also a student at the school, about the incident. The school's principal then apprehended the accused and brought him in, following which her family was informed.
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