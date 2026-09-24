Jaipur: Missing Woman Found Dead Near Ring Road With Head Injuries; Rape Suspected
Family members said the woman was wearing a piece of gold jewellery, which is now missing. However, she was found wearing silver anklets.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
Jaipur: Police recovered the body of a woman, who was found dead near the Ring Road in Jaipur on Wednesday. Police received information about the incident in the early hours and moved the body to the hospital mortuary.
The woman had been killed by a blow to the head with a stone. Police are also investigating if she was raped before her murder. The police are currently investigating the matter and have summoned an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team to the site to collect evidence. Sanganer Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Kumar stated that information regarding the discovery of a woman's body by the roadside on the Ring Road was received early on Wednesday.
“The woman was identified, and her body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicate that she was murdered by a blow to the head with a stone. Her family members also suspect that she was raped before the murder,” Kumar said.
There is outrage among the family members and villagers following the woman's murder. They staged a protest outside the hospital mortuary, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. The family alleged that the crime was committed by striking the victim on the head with a stone. Confirmation of these details will only be possible after the post-mortem and FSL investigation reports are received.
Family members informed the police that the woman had left home on September 21 for work. She would typically go to a specific gathering point, 'Chaukhati ', before heading out for work. On that day, she had gone to a plot of land to clean the area. She did not return home afterwards. When family members tried calling her, her mobile phone was found switched off. They searched but failed to locate her and informed the police. Police recovered the woman's body from the bushes near the Ring Road later.
Family members said the woman was wearing a piece of gold jewellery, which is now missing. However, she was found wearing silver anklets. Acting on the family's complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the scene is being scrutinised, and the police are also examining the call details associated with the woman's mobile number.
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