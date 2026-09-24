ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Missing Woman Found Dead Near Ring Road With Head Injuries; Rape Suspected

Jaipur: Police recovered the body of a woman, who was found dead near the Ring Road in Jaipur on Wednesday. Police received information about the incident in the early hours and moved the body to the hospital mortuary.

The woman had been killed by a blow to the head with a stone. Police are also investigating if she was raped before her murder. The police are currently investigating the matter and have summoned an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team to the site to collect evidence. Sanganer Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Kumar stated that information regarding the discovery of a woman's body by the roadside on the Ring Road was received early on Wednesday.

“The woman was identified, and her body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicate that she was murdered by a blow to the head with a stone. Her family members also suspect that she was raped before the murder,” Kumar said.