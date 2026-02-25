Jaipur McDonald's Outlet Under Scanner For Using Degraded Oil
During an inspection at a McDonald's restaurant recently, the food safety team found French fries and non-vegetarian food items being prepared in contaminated edible oil.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Jaipur: The District Consumer Commission, Jaipur-II, has issued notices to Rajiv Ranjan, the Managing Director of McDonald's (North and East), along with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan who are brand ambassadors for the fast food chain, and manager of the outlet, Sambhav Bhardwaj, in connection with a complaint that the McDonald's restaurant at Gaurav Tower in the city was using harmful oil to cook the food it was serving.
Hearing the matter, the Commission sought responses from the McDonald's MD, its brand ambassadors and the outlet manager, by March 23. Commission Chairman Gyarsi Lal Meena issued the order in response to a complaint filed by a Gaurav Tiwari, who has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the mental anguish caused.
In his complaint, Gaurav Tiwari stated that on February 9, a team from the Food Safety Commissionerate had conducted a surprise inspection at the McDonald's restaurant. During the inspection, the team found French fries and non-vegetarian food being cooked using degraded cooking oil with total polar compound (TPC) levels of 28 and 31, respectively. The legal TPC limit is 25.
The restaurant, which had 40 litres of the degraded oil, had been reusing it repeatedly, causing the degradation, all of which was seized and destroyed by the inspectors.
Experts describe oil with TPC higher than 25 as toxic. It is also a major cause of cancer and heart diseases. The complaint says that despite this, McDonald's continues to promote its products as healthy through misleading advertising, and demanded that its sale of food products should be banned, and restrictions imposed on it, to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.
Following the initial raid, the Rajasthan Food Safety team had issued a 14-day warning to the outlet to improve hygiene practices. Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the franchisee for McDonald’s in India, has said they are cooperating with the authorities, while maintaining that they follow rigorous global standards.
Also Read: