Jaipur McDonald's Outlet Under Scanner For Using Degraded Oil

Jaipur: The District Consumer Commission, Jaipur-II, has issued notices to Rajiv Ranjan, the Managing Director of McDonald's (North and East), along with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan who are brand ambassadors for the fast food chain, and manager of the outlet, Sambhav Bhardwaj, in connection with a complaint that the McDonald's restaurant at Gaurav Tower in the city was using harmful oil to cook the food it was serving.

Hearing the matter, the Commission sought responses from the McDonald's MD, its brand ambassadors and the outlet manager, by March 23. Commission Chairman Gyarsi Lal Meena issued the order in response to a complaint filed by a Gaurav Tiwari, who has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the mental anguish caused.

In his complaint, Gaurav Tiwari stated that on February 9, a team from the Food Safety Commissionerate had conducted a surprise inspection at the McDonald's restaurant. During the inspection, the team found French fries and non-vegetarian food being cooked using degraded cooking oil with total polar compound (TPC) levels of 28 and 31, respectively. The legal TPC limit is 25.