ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Man Claims Ancestral Haveli Yielded Hidden Treasure During Demolition, Accuses Contractor Of Misappropriation

The family entered into an agreement with a construction firm to demolish the structure and construct a new building (ETV Bharat)

Station House Officer Rakesh Khayalia said Sethi alleged that the demolition work had been awarded to contractor Mahesh Malhotra alias Chhotu. He accused the contractor and his associates, identified as Anuj, Jagdish, Rajni, Rehan, Sultan, and Pappu Ajmera of removing the treasure and dividing it among themselves instead of handing it over to the property owners.

According to police, Rahul Sethi has lodged an FIR at the Manak Chowk Police Station, claiming that nearly 45 kg of silver, 15 pots filled with gold coins, and nearly 10,000 silver coins were found while demolishing his family's ancestral haveli in Vidyadhar Ka Rasta, Tripolia Bazaar.

Jaipur: A contractor and six others have been booked in Jaipur after the owner of an ancestral haveli alleged they stole gold and silver valuables unearthed during the demolition of the family property in Tripolia Bazaar.

Sethi also claimed that he has two videos allegedly referring to the gold and silver recovered during the demolition. However, police said no videos have been submitted so far.

According to the complaint, the family's old haveli had fallen into a dilapidated condition and had received a demolition notice from the municipal corporation.

In January, the family entered into an agreement with a construction firm to demolish the structure and construct a new building. The demolition contract was assigned to Mahesh Malhotra with the clear condition that any valuable items found during the work would be handed over to the owners.

Police said the demolition was completed in January. In April, Rahul Sethi allegedly received information that workers had discovered an old vault inside the haveli containing antique gold and silver coins and ceremonial pots. He has submitted audio recordings of conversations with labourers to support his allegations.

SHO Rakesh Khayalia said the complainant has so far provided only audio recordings and has not submitted the alleged videos to the police. An investigation has been launched, and the individuals named in the FIR will be questioned.