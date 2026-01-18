Polish Deputy PM Radosaw Sikorski Appeals Ukrainians To Remain Strong, Preserve Their Culture And Independence
Jaipur: Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is on a visit to India, on Sunday appealed the people of Ukraine not to lose courage and persevere in defending their culture and independence.
Sikorski shared his views on the Russia-Ukraine war, European security, and global politics with retired diplomat Navtej Sarna at a session on 'A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine, and the European Story' at the Jaipur Literature Festival-2026 here.
Sikorski said Russian President Vladimir Putin intended the invasion of Ukraine to be a three-day 'special operation'. "But it has become a long and devastating war. Russia itself is now bearing the brunt of the conflict, with billions of dollars spent and thousands of soldiers lost," he said. Sikorski accused Putin of prioritizing ego and arrogance, which is affecting the geopolitics of other countries.
Speaking on plight of Ukrainians, Sikorsky explained that the war has caused immense damage to Ukraine which has seen thousands of deaths and people living in minus 20-degree Celsius without electricity and basic amenities. Expressing concern over the growing amity between Russia and China, Sikorsky said Russia is gradually becoming economically dependent on China, which could prove detrimental to it in the long run.
Regarding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European security, he emphasized that European countries must now strengthen their own defences. "Many countries, including Poland, have increased their defence budgets and provided military assistance to Ukraine. Poland was among the first countries to provide fighter jets to Ukraine," he said.
Sikorski said millions of Ukrainians have arrived in Poland, putting pressure on the country's economy and society. "But Poland has extended full support to them on humanitarian grounds," he said. Sikorski recalled that Ukraine gave up the world's third-largest nuclear weapons stockpile in 1994 and received security guarantees in return, "but today its borders are being violated, raising questions about international trust".
Referring to US President Donald Trump, he said US-Europe relations fluctuate, "so Europe must now become more self-reliant in its security". The session also discussed the European Union's common defence policy, drone and cyberattacks, hybrid war, China's role, and the future of global politics. This session was part of a robust debate on global crises at the Jaipur Literature Festival.
