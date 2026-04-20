ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Link To LeT Module Exposed: Terror Operative Conducted Recon, Escaped Abroad Using Fake Passport

Jaipur: Srinagar Police has busted a terror module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was traced to Jaipur in Rajasthan. According to police, a terrorist associated with the outfit, Umar Hashim alias ‘Khargosh’, was living in Jaipur for nearly a year. According to ATS SP Gyan Chand Yadav, the investigation is ongoing. He said, during Hashim’s stay, he allegedly conducted reconnaissance of temples, tourist destinations, and densely populated areas. In 2024, he fled abroad using a fake passport, which he secured using forged identity documents, including an Aadhaar card linked to Nuh and a voter ID.

He first travelled to Indonesia and later moved towards Gulf countries. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad has questioned around a dozen people who had been in contact with him in Jaipur. Police shared that Umar Hashim lived with the name of ‘Shehzad’ in the city and those who were in touch with him in the city were unaware of his real identity.

According to the probe agencies, Hashim infilterated in India in 2012 from Pakistan via Jammu and Kashmir. He first built his network in the Valley and recruited local youth into the terror outfit. Over time, he expanded his links to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.