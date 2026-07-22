ETV Bharat / state

Saving Lives One Step At A Time: Jaipur Lawyer Sets On 11,000 km Walk To Promote Organ Donation Across India

Koderma: A Rajasthan High Court advocate is walking an 11,000-kilometre journey to the 12 Jyotirlingas and is set on a mission to encourage organ donation across the country.

Chandrakant Chauhan arrived in Koderma while on the pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas to raise awareness about the cause. After speaking with locals, he continued his journey towards Deoghar. Chauhan began his pilgrimage on April 27, aiming to cover nearly 11,000 kilometres on foot within a year. The campaign intends to encourage people nationwide to pledge their bodies for medical and humanitarian uses.

Before starting his journey, he voluntarily signed a body donation consent form with the Department of Anatomy at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur. His pledge has already been formally accepted. While in Koderma, Chauhan said intermittent rain had affected his journey over the past few days, but his determination was resolute.