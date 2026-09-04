Jaipur Landlord Killed In Rent Dispute, Tenant Arrested
The police examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the accused and arrested him after questioning.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Jaipur: A 52-year-old landlord was allegedly killed by his tenant following a dispute over vacating a rented house and payment of outstanding rent in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area. The accused allegedly attacked the landlord with a brick before fleeing the spot.
The police examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the accused and arrested him after questioning. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.
Mansarovar police reached the spot after receiving information about a man lying injured and bleeding inside a house on Madhyam Marg.
With the assistance of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), police collected evidence from the crime scene. The injured man was taken to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The deceased was identified as Deepak Kuleshth, 52, a resident of Rajat Path. He was employed with a private company.
Jaipur South Deputy Commissioner (DCP) of Police Rajarshi Raj said Deepak had rented out his house on Madhyam Marg to a man identified as Mahesh Sharma, who had been living there for around three years.
The two had disagreements earlier over rent and vacating the property. Following the dispute, Mahesh vacated the house on September 3. He returned to the property the following day to hand over the keys, Raj said.
During the meeting, an argument reportedly broke out over payment of outstanding rent and the security deposit. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, Mahesh allegedly picked up a brick and struck Deepak on the head. Deepak suffered serious head injuries and collapsed on the floor in a pool of blood. The accused allegedly fled the scene following the attack, the DCP added.
Police said Deepak eventually got the house vacated on September 3, citing plans to begin reconstruction work around Janmashtami.
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