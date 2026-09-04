ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Landlord Killed In Rent Dispute, Tenant Arrested

Jaipur: A 52-year-old landlord was allegedly killed by his tenant following a dispute over vacating a rented house and payment of outstanding rent in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area. The accused allegedly attacked the landlord with a brick before fleeing the spot.

The police examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the accused and arrested him after questioning. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Mansarovar police reached the spot after receiving information about a man lying injured and bleeding inside a house on Madhyam Marg.

With the assistance of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), police collected evidence from the crime scene. The injured man was taken to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kuleshth, 52, a resident of Rajat Path. He was employed with a private company.