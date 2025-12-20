ETV Bharat / state

India's Tribal Culture, Unique Traditions Come Alive At Jaipur Jewellery Show

Jewellery designer Drishy Jain is at the show to showcase the Warli art, a renowned tribal folk art of India, originating from the tribal regions of Maharashtra. This art is known for its simple forms and deep cultural connotations. "Warli art is not merely decorative, but reflects the harmony between life, nature, and community. Traditionally, it was painted on the walls of homes during auspicious occasions, weddings, and festivals," Jain said.

Artisans and jewellery designers from various states of the country have brought tribal life, traditions, and symbols to life by depicting them in their designs, giving the show a distinct identity.

Jaipur: The Jaipur Jewellery Show underway in Rajasthan's capital city showcases not only the dazzling brilliance of precious stones, but also the rich tribal culture of India.

Jain says Warli art is also used in jewellery in tribal areas. "We are incorporating this art into home decor and jewellery to educate people about it. Warli art depicts rural and tribal life, farming, dance, hunting, festivals, trees, animals, and nature. White color made from rice flour and tree gum is used in the art," said the artisan.

A silver Taj Mahal is one of the major attractions at the Jaipur Jewellery Show. Made from approximately 35 kg of silver, the Taj Mahal took two to three years to create and has been given a unique look with oxide paint. This apart, antique showpiece jewellery depicting the 'Dashavatara' of Lord Vishnu has also been showcased at the show. A guitar studded with stones is also on display and is attracting large crowd.

Artisans making clay art at the show (ETV Bharat)

Jewellery made of clay art is also on display at the show. Jewellery artist Yashna Rajput said, "We create jewelry, keychains, hooks, etc using clay art. Clay art is the most ancient art form. It involves shaping natural clay with hands and simple tools to create attractive artworks."

Statues of Hindu Gods at the show (ETV Bharat)

She said, sculptures, decorative items, utensils, lamps, and idols of gods and goddesses are also created using clay art. "Over time, clay art has also taken on a modern form and is now being used in home decor, art galleries, fashion accessories, and even jewellery design," Rajput said.