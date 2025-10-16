Six Held For Theft At Jewellery Making Unit In Rajasthan's Jaipur
The accused including a serving Army personnel had committed the crime on June and had absconded.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST
Jaipur: Manak Chowk police in Jaipur arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in theft of ornaments worth Rs 1.5 crores from a jewellery manufacturing shop.
Police said, the jeweller's servant along with his accomplices had committed the crime. It said one of the accused is an Army personnel posted at Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered from the accused and efforts are being made to recover the remaining.
DCP North Karan Sharma said on June 27, the victim Ankit Khandelwal had filed a report at Manak Chowk police station that ornaments including gold and diamond were stolen from his jewellery manufacturing unit at Chauda Rasta in Jaipur.
Upon checking the CCTV camera installed at Khandelwal's office, it was found that two persons had broken open the window and gate and stolen the jewellery from inside a cupboard and stuffed it in a bag.
Police formed special teams under the direction of Additional DCP North Durg Singh Rajpurohit and ACP Manak Chowk Piyush Kavia and comprising Manak Chowk Police Station Officer Rakesh Khayalia. The special teams scanned more than 500 CCTV cameras installed around the incident site and zeroed in on t he accused.
Police said the conspiracy to commit the theft was hatched by Sandeep Singh, who is serving in the Army. Sandeep is a deserter and had been trying to avail a loan.
He met Dhiraj who told him about the jewellery firm and the goods stored in it. Anil, the jeweler's employee, was also roped in by the accused to commit the crime. Sandeep and another accused Dhirendra tied a rope to a house from a nearby street and entered the jewellery firm by breaking a window and absconded with the valuables.
The accused had switched off their mobile phones while committing the crime and also had concealed their faces.
Sandeep rejoined duty in the Army after the incident and the others too remained low. Police said the accused are being interrogated for more information on the incident.
