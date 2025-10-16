ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Theft At Jewellery Making Unit In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Manak Chowk police in Jaipur arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in theft of ornaments worth Rs 1.5 crores from a jewellery manufacturing shop.

Police said, the jeweller's servant along with his accomplices had committed the crime. It said one of the accused is an Army personnel posted at Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered from the accused and efforts are being made to recover the remaining.

DCP North Karan Sharma said on June 27, the victim Ankit Khandelwal had filed a report at Manak Chowk police station that ornaments including gold and diamond were stolen from his jewellery manufacturing unit at Chauda Rasta in Jaipur.

Upon checking the CCTV camera installed at Khandelwal's office, it was found that two persons had broken open the window and gate and stolen the jewellery from inside a cupboard and stuffed it in a bag.

Police formed special teams under the direction of Additional DCP North Durg Singh Rajpurohit and ACP Manak Chowk Piyush Kavia and comprising Manak Chowk Police Station Officer Rakesh Khayalia. The special teams scanned more than 500 CCTV cameras installed around the incident site and zeroed in on t he accused.