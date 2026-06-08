ETV Bharat / state

Internet Suspended In Parts Of Jaipur As JDA Begins 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive Under Heavy Security

As part of the security arrangements, around 3,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while 12 companies of the RAC are also on duty. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Internet services remained suspended in parts of Jaipur in Rajasthan as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) began its major demolition drive to remove alleged encroachments on Monday.

The district administration temporarily suspended Internet services in several parts of the city, a move it said was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. The JDA drive is to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri Underpass in Jagatpura to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.

Five religious structures to be removed

JDA is in the process of removing five religious structures that fall within the road's right-of-way, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall (spiritual gathering hall), and a mazar (shrine). The concerned parties had previously been issued notices and given time to remove the structures themselves; however, with the stipulated period having expired, administrative action is now being taken.

Internet Suspended In Jaipur Parts As JDA Begins 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive Under Heavy Security (ETV Bharat)

Given the sensitive nature of this operation, the area has been turned into a police cantonment. A large number of police personnel, RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans, and administrative officials are present at the site.