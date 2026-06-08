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Internet Suspended In Parts Of Jaipur As JDA Begins 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive Under Heavy Security

As part of security arrangements, around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, while 12 companies of RAC are also on duty | Reports Ankur Jakhar.

Jaipur jda-anti-encroachment-drive-jagatpura-internet suspended police-personnel-deployed-area-sealed
As part of the security arrangements, around 3,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while 12 companies of the RAC are also on duty. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:09 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Jaipur: Internet services remained suspended in parts of Jaipur in Rajasthan as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) began its major demolition drive to remove alleged encroachments on Monday.

The district administration temporarily suspended Internet services in several parts of the city, a move it said was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. The JDA drive is to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri Underpass in Jagatpura to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.

Five religious structures to be removed

JDA is in the process of removing five religious structures that fall within the road's right-of-way, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall (spiritual gathering hall), and a mazar (shrine). The concerned parties had previously been issued notices and given time to remove the structures themselves; however, with the stipulated period having expired, administrative action is now being taken.

Jaipur jda-anti-encroachment-drive-jagatpura-internet suspended police-personnel-deployed-area-sealed
Internet Suspended In Jaipur Parts As JDA Begins 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive Under Heavy Security (ETV Bharat)

Given the sensitive nature of this operation, the area has been turned into a police cantonment. A large number of police personnel, RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans, and administrative officials are present at the site.

Meanwhile, at least seven bulldozers, excavators, and dumpers for debris removal have arrived at the location. Internet services in Jaipur have been suspended, and videography or photography within the operation zone has been prohibited.

Area sealed, every movement monitored

The entire area was cordoned off even before the JDA operation commenced. Barricades were placed on major routes to halt general traffic, and only authorised officials and staff are being allowed entry.

Jaipur jda-anti-encroachment-drive-jagatpura-internet suspended police-personnel-deployed-area-sealed
Police officials speaking to a local in Jaipur amid restrictions ahead of the 'anti-encroachment' drive on Monday morning. (ETV Bharat)

As part of the security arrangements, around 3,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while 12 companies of the RAC are also on duty. The administration has established a security perimeter across the sensitive stretch from Nandpuri Underpass to Jagatpura. The operation is being carried out under the surveillance of drones and senior officials. Additional police forces are also on standby to handle any untoward situation.

Jaipur jda-anti-encroachment-drive-jagatpura-internet suspended police-personnel-deployed-area-sealed
Barricades placed on major routes to halt general traffic, and only authorised officials and staff are being allowed entry. (ETV Bharat)

134 encroachments already removed

According to JDA Commissioner Siddharth Mahajan, 134 encroachments were removed from this same route during a drive conducted on May 22. Following this, the process of removing religious structures has commenced as part of the next phase of the road-widening project.

Jaipur jda-anti-encroachment-drive-jagatpura-internet suspended police-personnel-deployed-area-sealed
Internet Suspended In Jaipur Parts As JDA Begins 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive Under Heavy Security (ETV Bharat)

Although the road currently measures 25 to 30 feet in width at various points, it is recorded as 80 feet wide in revenue records. Officials say widening this stretch of approximately 1.5 kilometres will facilitate smoother traffic flow between Nandpuri and Jagatpura. Additionally, they say it is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on Hare Krishna Marg.

Read More:

  1. SC: Mandate To Clear Encroachments From Forest Land Doesn't Authorise An Arbitrary Action
  2. Terror Probe: 'Module Planned Attacks To Avenge Razing Of Mosque In Bandra Anti-Encroachment Drive'

TAGGED:

JAGATPURA NANDPURI ROAD WIDENING
JDA DEMOLITION DRIVE
JAIPUR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
JAIPUR ANTI ENCROACHMENT DRIVE

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