ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur 'Illegal' Firecracker Warehouse Fire: Two Cops Suspended

Jaipur: Two police personnel were suspended a day after eight people died in a massive fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Khoh Nagorian area of ​​Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.

It has been revealed that the warehouse was operating inside a house in a residential area and firecrackers were being manufactured without any license.

A head constable and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Khoh Nagorian police station have been suspended in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against the owner and tenant of the building where the illegal warehouse was housed. Also, police have uncovered another illegal firecracker factory in the same area and such units have been shut down.

Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma said an investigation is underway. Teams have been dispatched to Delhi and Farrukhabad to trace the house owner and search is underway for him.