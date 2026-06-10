Jaipur 'Illegal' Firecracker Warehouse Fire: Two Cops Suspended
Jaipur Police said search is on for the owner of the building that housed the illegal firecracker warehouse.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Jaipur: Two police personnel were suspended a day after eight people died in a massive fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Khoh Nagorian area of Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.
It has been revealed that the warehouse was operating inside a house in a residential area and firecrackers were being manufactured without any license.
A head constable and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Khoh Nagorian police station have been suspended in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against the owner and tenant of the building where the illegal warehouse was housed. Also, police have uncovered another illegal firecracker factory in the same area and such units have been shut down.
Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma said an investigation is underway. Teams have been dispatched to Delhi and Farrukhabad to trace the house owner and search is underway for him.
"Preliminary findings indicate negligence at the ground level as there was no information regarding the illegal firecracker warehouse. Consequently, a head constable and an ASI have been suspended," Sharma said.
The DCP further said that identification of some of the victims, who were badly charred, was done through DNA testing. "Investigation is ongoing and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. A committee has been constituted to probe into alleged police negligence in this matter and it is conducting a thorough investigation. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," Sharma added.
An intensive survey on such illegal activities is being conducted across all police station areas in Jaipur East. Information has been sought from all Station House Officers (SHOs), and a list is being compiled.
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