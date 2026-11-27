ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Hospital Treats Child With Rare Genetic Disorder, Only 40 Cases Reported Worldwide

Jaipur: Doctors at Jaipur's JK Lone Hospital have successfully treated a child diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder called Ghosal Hematodiaphyseal Syndrome. According to doctors, only 40 cases of the condition have been reported worldwide in medical history. The child's health has been improving following treatment at the hospital.

Dr Priyanshu Mathur, Head of the Department of Medical Genetics at JK Lone Hospital, said the hospital received a case involving a child suffering from the rare genetic disorder. Ghosal Hematodiaphyseal Syndrome causes blood spots to develop on the body and is associated with abnormalities in bone structure and blood cell production.

The child's family had sought treatment at several hospitals but found no relief. When the child was brought to the Department of Medical Genetics, genetic testing revealed a disease-causing mutation in the TBXAS1 gene.

According to Dr Mathur, the child began developing blood spots on the body at around 18 months of age. The child was brought to JK Lon Hospital at the age of three years and eight months. Treatment continued for nearly four months, and the child was discharged in early November. The child's condition has since improved.

Dr Mathur explained that Ghosal Hematodiaphyseal Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects bone density and bone marrow function. As a result, children may develop anaemia and abnormalities related to blood cell production. The condition can also cause abnormal changes in the middle portions of long bones.

When the child was examined, the haemoglobin level was recorded at 7 grams per decilitre, while the platelet count stood at 84,000. Doctors initiated treatment after assessing the child's condition, blood test results and bone marrow reports.

Doctors believe that persistent anaemia, low platelet counts and abnormalities in bone development among children may sometimes indicate an underlying rare genetic disorder.

Modern genetic testing plays an important role in identifying such conditions and determining the appropriate course of treatment. Dr Mathur said only around 40 cases of Ghosal Hematodiaphyseal Syndrome have been reported worldwide so far.

Ghosal Hematodiaphyseal Syndrome is among the rarest genetic disorders, with very few cases reported across the world. The condition was first identified in 1988.