Jaipur: Still In The ‘Pink’ In Its 300th Year Of Existence
The story of Jaipur is not merely about the establishment of a new capital, it's also about visionary perspective, report Ashwini Parikh and Ankur Jhakhar.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Jaipur: Jai Ho! That is what one feels like saying as Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, enters the 300th year of its existence. Founded on November 18, 1727, by the then Maharaja of Amer, Sawai Jai Singh II, the city has today carved a distinct identity for itself among the world’s prominent historical and cultural cities.
In 2015, UNESCO recognised Jaipur as a 'Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art', and in 2019, its walled city area (Parkota) was inscribed on the World Heritage List. It is also known as 'Pink City' and 'Chhoti Kashi'.
The story of Jaipur is not merely about the establishment of a city or the creation of a new capital; it is a testament to a visionary perspective — one that accorded equal importance to the seat of power, commerce, art, culture, literature, architecture, and the craftsmanship of its artisans. The rulers of Jaipur belonged to the Kachhwaha dynasty, who trace their lineage back to Kush — a descendant of King Ramchandra of Ayodhya — and whose descendants eventually spread across the country.
Its defining features include pink-hued buildings, wide avenues, expansive public squares (chaupars), well-organised markets, 'havelis' (traditional mansions), and the exquisite skills of its traditional artisans.
Vinod Joshi, founder of the Jajam Foundation, explains that before the founding of Jaipur, Amer served as the capital for the Kachhwaha rulers. Nestled among the hills, Amer was strategically and historically significant. However, over time, it faced challenges such as a growing population, limited space for expansion, and issues regarding water availability. Amid shifting administrative and economic requirements, the need for a new capital arose. The then Maharaja, Sawai Jai Singh II, decided to establish a new capital in the plains near Amer. Jaipur was founded in 1727.
“This decision went beyond merely relocating the capital; it was driven by a vision to create a city where, alongside the administrative framework, there would be ample opportunity for trade, commerce, art, and craftsmanship to flourish,” said Joshi. “The foresight of Sawai Jai Singh II is evident in the city’s layout, which accounted for both the immediate needs of the time and future expansion and economic activity. This is why, from its very inception, Jaipur emerged as a well-organised, commercially oriented city.”
Joshi notes that Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, recognising the diverse talents of people from different fields, envisioned a city where individuals from various professions could live in an organised manner and pursue their respective trades. Practitioners of music, literature, painting, architecture, metalwork, jewellery making, and other traditional arts were integrated into the city’s economic and cultural fabric. In the old city of Jaipur, the names of many markets and neighbourhoods remain linked to their traditional trades to this day.
The Ayodhya Connection
Referring to the book 'Jaipur ka Itihas' (History of Jaipur) by historian Hanuman Prasad Sharma, Joshi says the book explains the founding of Jaipur and its socio-cultural framework by drawing parallels to the idealised vision of Ayodhya under 'Ramrajya' (the righteous rule of Lord Rama). This account extends beyond mere architecture and street layouts; it encompasses social conduct, religious observance, etiquette, hospitality towards guests, the royal court, festivals, fairs, and attire — all envisioned as part of an ideal city where civic life is well-ordered, social norms are upheld, and art and culture are given ample space to flourish.
At a time when modern cities grapple with issues like traffic congestion, encroachment, chaotic marketplaces, and unplanned expansion, the original urban plan of Jaipur — conceived nearly 300 years ago — stands out as a remarkable model. The historic, walled city of Jaipur was developed into nine 'chaukris' (planned sectors). The streets were designed to intersect at right angles. The plan incorporated wide roads, organised markets, expansive public squares ('chaupars'), and designated residential zones.
The 'chaupars' (public squares) were developed as vital hubs for both public and commercial life. Architect and town planner Vidyadhar Bhattacharya played a pivotal role alongside Sawai Jai Singh II in shaping this entire plan.
He contributed to the city's layout by integrating traditional Indian architectural principles with the prevailing concepts of urban planning. The design of Jaipur exemplifies how the city’s aesthetic appeal and functional utility were seamlessly intertwined; markets, residential areas, public spaces, and religious activities were all integral components of a comprehensive master plan.
Cultural, Economic And Political Identity
Beyond its architecture and commerce, Jaipur is equally defined by its literature, music, theatre, and cultural pursuits. Joshi highlights a souvenir entitled 'Jaipur Darshan', an important document released to mark the 250th anniversary of the city's founding. It features insights from various scholars on topics such as Jaipur’s history, art, culture, literature, language, entertainment, and urban planning.
Another book, 'Jaipur Vaibhav', associated with Sanskrit scholar Manjunath Shastri, contains references to the city’s cultural activities and theatrical traditions, with a notable mention of the Ramprakash Natyagriha (theatre). This venue hosted Sanskrit plays and various cultural events.
To understand Jaipur’s economic and political identity, the coins that were in circulation and the history of its mints serve as significant points of reference. 'The Currencies of the Hindu States of Rajputana' by William Wilfrid Webb, published in 1893, provides a detailed account of the currency systems of various princely states in Rajputana, accompanied by illustrations of their coins. It also includes information regarding the currency and coinage of Jaipur. The circulation of 'Jharshahi' coins in Jaipur was a significant component of the state's monetary system. These coins offer insight into the governance, commercial activities, and economic structure of that era.
In the public imagination, Jaipur also came to be known as 'Chhoti Kashi' (Little Kashi). Its temples, religious traditions, festivals, Sanskrit scholarship, and cultural activities have reinforced this identity. Over time, the city also gained international recognition as the 'Pink City', owing to its pink-hued buildings and markets. Thus, Jaipur’s identity represents a unique blend of religious tradition, social life, art, commerce, and architecture.
A City Of Trade And Commerce
According to historian Devendra Kumar Bhagat, a significant commercial objective lay behind the founding of Jaipur. At that time, the semi-arid landscape of Rajputana imposed inherent limitations on economic activity and available resources. Further, merchants operating in major trade hubs like Agra and Delhi were grappling with a variety of challenges.
“At that time, Sawai Jai Singh’s advisors proposed the idea of developing a new capital in Rajputana, where various communities — comprising merchants, artisans, and groups associated with different trades — could be settled in a planned manner. The vision was to transform Jaipur into not merely a seat of governance, but a hub for production, commerce, and trade,” said Bhagat.
Bhagat explains that Sawai Jai Singh sought to bring together trade and craftsmanship — then scattered across various parts of the country — into a single city. To achieve this, merchants were invited and provided with residences, shops for their businesses, and a conducive environment for their work. Provisions were also made, such as tax exemptions for certain commercial activities and special patronage for artisans.
The city’s blocks and streets were developed in such a way that different trades could establish their own distinct identities. Even today, the name of a market or street within the walled city often reveals the specific trade historically associated with it.
* Johari Bazar: Johari Bazar stands as the most prominent example of Jaipur’s commercial identity. It became a hub for gold and silver jewellery, “kundan” (gem-set gold jewellery), “meenakari” (enamelwork), “jadaau” (studded jewellery), and precious gemstones. Sawai Jai Singh provided the “joharis” (jewellers) with dedicated space and encouragement. Gradually, this market became integrated into the national and global gemstone trade.
* Manak Chowk: Manak Chowk was a hub for the trade of rubies (“manak”) and other precious gemstones. According to historian Bhagat, there was a time when a major market for rubies existed here, and this trade held international significance. Artisans from cities like Surat would travel to Jaipur to purchase gemstones, which they would then sell through their own business networks. Jaipur also hosted a market for emeralds.
* Chaukri Modikhana and Thatheron ka Rasta: The settlement of artisans who crafted brass and copper vessels established Jaipur as a centre for metalwork. Large jars, household utensils, and decorative items were produced here. Even today, the trade in metalware within the old markets serves as a reminder of this heritage.
* Purohit Ji ka Katla: Purohit Ji ka Katla is emblematic of Jaipur’s traditional commercial structure. The concentration of merchants involved in the textile trade, combined with an organised marketplace system, lent this area significant commercial importance. The old-world business culture can still be observed here today.
* Surajpol Grain Market: Commerce in Jaipur was not limited solely to gemstones, jewellery, and metalwork; there was also an extensive network for the supply and sale of grain. According to Bhagat, there was once a grain market in Chomu. In the Surajpol area of Jaipur, artisans and merchants would gather, and grain was brought in for sale.
Prominent Industrialists From Shekhawati Region
The influence of Jaipur’s commercial culture extended well beyond the capital. The Shekhawati region — part of the vast territory of the erstwhile Jaipur State — produced entrepreneurs who went on to carve out a distinct identity within the Indian industrial landscape. Many families from Pilani, Sikar, Nawalgarh, and surrounding areas ventured into other parts of the country to establish businesses. In major commercial hubs like Kolkata and Mumbai, these Marwari entrepreneurs built new industries through their hard work and keen business acumen.
Historian Bhagat explains that during that era, business families from across the Jaipur State were encouraged to settle in the capital. Prominent merchants were granted land — for instance, in areas like C-Scheme — to build bungalows, with the intent that they would reside in Jaipur and foster the growth of industry and commerce.
“The association of business families such as the Birlas, Singhanias, Sekhsarias, Rungtas, Poddars, and Modis with the Jaipur State was part of this broader commercial tradition. The development of industrial establishments in Jaipur, such as NBC and Man Industries, further bolstered the city’s identity as a hub for business,” says Bhagat.
* Ghanshyam Das Birla: At that time, Pilani was part of the Jaipur Princely State. He began his business career at a young age and eventually became one of the most influential figures in the Indian industrial landscape. He was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and provided financial support to the freedom movement. The establishment of institutions like the Birla Education Trust — which later evolved into BITS Pilani — helped transform the region into one of the country’s premier educational hubs.
* Jamnalal Bajaj: Born in the village of Kashi ka Bas in Sikar — a region that was then part of the Jaipur Princely State — Jamnalal Bajaj later centered his business activities in Wardha. While he expanded the family business, his identity extended far beyond that of an industrialist. Mahatma Gandhi regarded him as his "fifth son". Jamnalal Bajaj participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement and renounced the title of 'Rai Bahadur' bestowed upon him by the British.
* Anandilal Poddar: Anandilal Poddar from Nawalgarh was among those businessmen who transformed their wealth into a tool for social change. In 1921, he made a substantial contribution of 2,00,001 rupees to the Tilak Swaraj Fund, established by Mahatma Gandhi. This contribution served as an example of the financial participation of the business community in the freedom struggle during that era.
Bungalows Of C-Scheme
A chapter of Jaipur’s commercial narrative extends from the city’s traditional markets to the C-Scheme area. Today, C-Scheme is known for its mansions, bungalows, and prominent business establishments. However, the development of this area was driven by a vision to integrate the leading business families of the time into the capital city.
According to historian Bhagat, prominent business families from the Jaipur State were encouraged to settle in the capital and develop industries. Provisions were made to provide them with residential land and other amenities. The objective was to ensure that these business families remained connected to Jaipur, thereby fostering an increase in capital, industrial growth, and employment opportunities.
Industrialists like Ghanshyam Das Birla and Jamnalal Bajaj worked in tandem with Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress. They provided financial support to the freedom movement and endeavoured to promote indigenous (“swadeshi”) industries.
According to historian Bhagat, the territory of the erstwhile Jaipur State encompassed not only present-day Jaipur but also Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, parts of the Shekhawati region, and the Sambhar area. While its borders shifted over various periods, the princely state of Jaipur remained one of the largest and most significant states in Rajputana. “Many of the areas that we recognise today as distinct districts share a historical connection with the Jaipur State. As a result, the influence of Jaipur’s mercantile culture remains evident in the surrounding regions,” he says.
The most remarkable aspect of Jaipur is that history here does not merely reside within the walls of palaces; it breathes through the shops in the markets, the tools of the artisans, and the trades that have been passed down through generations.
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