ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Still In The ‘Pink’ In Its 300th Year Of Existence

Jaipur: Jai Ho! That is what one feels like saying as Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, enters the 300th year of its existence. Founded on November 18, 1727, by the then Maharaja of Amer, Sawai Jai Singh II, the city has today carved a distinct identity for itself among the world’s prominent historical and cultural cities.

In 2015, UNESCO recognised Jaipur as a 'Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art', and in 2019, its walled city area (Parkota) was inscribed on the World Heritage List. It is also known as 'Pink City' and 'Chhoti Kashi'.

The story of Jaipur is not merely about the establishment of a city or the creation of a new capital; it is a testament to a visionary perspective — one that accorded equal importance to the seat of power, commerce, art, culture, literature, architecture, and the craftsmanship of its artisans. The rulers of Jaipur belonged to the Kachhwaha dynasty, who trace their lineage back to Kush — a descendant of King Ramchandra of Ayodhya — and whose descendants eventually spread across the country.

Its defining features include pink-hued buildings, wide avenues, expansive public squares (chaupars), well-organised markets, 'havelis' (traditional mansions), and the exquisite skills of its traditional artisans.

The then Maharaja, Sawai Jai Singh II, decided to establish a new capital in the plains near Amer. Jaipur was founded in 1727. (ETV Bharat)

Vinod Joshi, founder of the Jajam Foundation, explains that before the founding of Jaipur, Amer served as the capital for the Kachhwaha rulers. Nestled among the hills, Amer was strategically and historically significant. However, over time, it faced challenges such as a growing population, limited space for expansion, and issues regarding water availability. Amid shifting administrative and economic requirements, the need for a new capital arose. The then Maharaja, Sawai Jai Singh II, decided to establish a new capital in the plains near Amer. Jaipur was founded in 1727.

“This decision went beyond merely relocating the capital; it was driven by a vision to create a city where, alongside the administrative framework, there would be ample opportunity for trade, commerce, art, and craftsmanship to flourish,” said Joshi. “The foresight of Sawai Jai Singh II is evident in the city’s layout, which accounted for both the immediate needs of the time and future expansion and economic activity. This is why, from its very inception, Jaipur emerged as a well-organised, commercially oriented city.”

Jaipur's defining features include pink-hued buildings, wide avenues and expansive public squares (ETV Bharat)

Joshi notes that Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, recognising the diverse talents of people from different fields, envisioned a city where individuals from various professions could live in an organised manner and pursue their respective trades. Practitioners of music, literature, painting, architecture, metalwork, jewellery making, and other traditional arts were integrated into the city’s economic and cultural fabric. In the old city of Jaipur, the names of many markets and neighbourhoods remain linked to their traditional trades to this day.

The Ayodhya Connection

Referring to the book 'Jaipur ka Itihas' (History of Jaipur) by historian Hanuman Prasad Sharma, Joshi says the book explains the founding of Jaipur and its socio-cultural framework by drawing parallels to the idealised vision of Ayodhya under 'Ramrajya' (the righteous rule of Lord Rama). This account extends beyond mere architecture and street layouts; it encompasses social conduct, religious observance, etiquette, hospitality towards guests, the royal court, festivals, fairs, and attire — all envisioned as part of an ideal city where civic life is well-ordered, social norms are upheld, and art and culture are given ample space to flourish.

The Jantar Mantar in Jaipur city (ETV Bharat)

At a time when modern cities grapple with issues like traffic congestion, encroachment, chaotic marketplaces, and unplanned expansion, the original urban plan of Jaipur — conceived nearly 300 years ago — stands out as a remarkable model. The historic, walled city of Jaipur was developed into nine 'chaukris' (planned sectors). The streets were designed to intersect at right angles. The plan incorporated wide roads, organised markets, expansive public squares ('chaupars'), and designated residential zones.

The 'chaupars' (public squares) were developed as vital hubs for both public and commercial life. Architect and town planner Vidyadhar Bhattacharya played a pivotal role alongside Sawai Jai Singh II in shaping this entire plan.

He contributed to the city's layout by integrating traditional Indian architectural principles with the prevailing concepts of urban planning. The design of Jaipur exemplifies how the city’s aesthetic appeal and functional utility were seamlessly intertwined; markets, residential areas, public spaces, and religious activities were all integral components of a comprehensive master plan.

Cultural, Economic And Political Identity

Beyond its architecture and commerce, Jaipur is equally defined by its literature, music, theatre, and cultural pursuits. Joshi highlights a souvenir entitled 'Jaipur Darshan', an important document released to mark the 250th anniversary of the city's founding. It features insights from various scholars on topics such as Jaipur’s history, art, culture, literature, language, entertainment, and urban planning.

Another book, 'Jaipur Vaibhav', associated with Sanskrit scholar Manjunath Shastri, contains references to the city’s cultural activities and theatrical traditions, with a notable mention of the Ramprakash Natyagriha (theatre). This venue hosted Sanskrit plays and various cultural events.

To understand Jaipur’s economic and political identity, the coins that were in circulation and the history of its mints serve as significant points of reference. 'The Currencies of the Hindu States of Rajputana' by William Wilfrid Webb, published in 1893, provides a detailed account of the currency systems of various princely states in Rajputana, accompanied by illustrations of their coins. It also includes information regarding the currency and coinage of Jaipur. The circulation of 'Jharshahi' coins in Jaipur was a significant component of the state's monetary system. These coins offer insight into the governance, commercial activities, and economic structure of that era.

In the public imagination, Jaipur also came to be known as 'Chhoti Kashi' (Little Kashi). Its temples, religious traditions, festivals, Sanskrit scholarship, and cultural activities have reinforced this identity. Over time, the city also gained international recognition as the 'Pink City', owing to its pink-hued buildings and markets. Thus, Jaipur’s identity represents a unique blend of religious tradition, social life, art, commerce, and architecture.

A City Of Trade And Commerce

According to historian Devendra Kumar Bhagat, a significant commercial objective lay behind the founding of Jaipur. At that time, the semi-arid landscape of Rajputana imposed inherent limitations on economic activity and available resources. Further, merchants operating in major trade hubs like Agra and Delhi were grappling with a variety of challenges.

“At that time, Sawai Jai Singh’s advisors proposed the idea of ​​developing a new capital in Rajputana, where various communities — comprising merchants, artisans, and groups associated with different trades — could be settled in a planned manner. The vision was to transform Jaipur into not merely a seat of governance, but a hub for production, commerce, and trade,” said Bhagat.

Bhagat explains that Sawai Jai Singh sought to bring together trade and craftsmanship — then scattered across various parts of the country — into a single city. To achieve this, merchants were invited and provided with residences, shops for their businesses, and a conducive environment for their work. Provisions were also made, such as tax exemptions for certain commercial activities and special patronage for artisans.